Friendship Day 2019: Let These Celebs Inspire You To Create A Twinning Moment With Your BFF Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Come Friendship Day and we want to do all things fun with our friends, isn't it? Friendship Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate our friendship and catch up with our friends. Friendship Day is about bonding with our friends and so most of us make plans. Our plans can be many but obviously we want our friendship moment to look the best. This is the age of Instagram, and so friendship bands cannot alone help us create that social media-worthy picture. However, there is a more fashionable and sure-to-get-attention way that can spice up our friendship day. And if you are still guessing, we are talking about twinning moments with your bff.

Twinning is special and you see, recently Kylie Jenner proved it by posting her twinning pics with her friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou. However, apart from Hollywood celebs, a number of our Bollywood celebs have given us some special twinning goals too. So, this Friendship Day make it more special by twinning and here we have curated a list of twinning moments from celebs for you so that you are inspired.

Kylie Jenner & Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner & Anastasia Karanikolaou cannot stop twinning and you shouldn't too. The two bffs have been twinning a lot lately and giving us oodles of fashion goals. Their latest twinning moment had a tennis edge to it. So, the duo were dressed up in matching Chanel dresses, which were dipped in a vibrant shade of pink and featured Chanel's brand logo. The two looked absolutely awesome in their bodycon outfits and must have given a lot of tennis players some serious fashion goal (particularly, the doubles player). Well, not just with their outfits, both Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou made braids, which added to their twinning moment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor

It is a well-known fact that sisters, who slay together, stay together. So, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the airport and like Kylie and Anastasia they slayed it with Chanel too. So, Karisma wore a black sweatshirt and paired it with dark blue denims. Guess what, Kareena wore the same combination too. While Karisma's tee read, 'Keep Calm And Get Over It', Kareena's sweatshirt had a graphic image of Karl Lagerfeld. Both wore pink lip shade and dark shades. And they made impeccable buns as well!

Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt

A couple of years , we had two leading celebs, who gave us twinning goals. The celebs were Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, who twinned at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party in Alibaug. So, on the first look, it didn't seem like twinning because Deepika Padukone wore a long black top and Alia Bhatt donned a striped tee with a denim jacket. However, on the second look, we noticed that Deepika and Alia both wore distressed denims. So, come Friendship Day 2019 and you want to be subtle about twinning, this is the perfect idea.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Sophie Turner

Speaking about sisters, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner gave us a twinning goal too recently. They were both spotted on different days but Priyanka and Sophie both wore Victoria Beckham's outfits. Their ensembles were exactly same pyjama set. However, while Sophie Turner tucked her top, Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn't. Priyanka and Sophie looked sassy, didn't they?

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Jacqueline and Sonam are close friends and at Stardust Awards 2017, they gave us a rare twinning moment. Jacqueline and Sonam wore the same gown from Yanina Couture. There was a slight difference in the bodice area of their ensembles but otherwise, their grey-coloured gowns with sheer capes were exactly similar. And what more, they both wore vibrant pink lip shade. Both Jacqueline and Sonam accessorised their look with studs and upped their red carpet avatars with impeccable buns. So, if you are planning on partying, try and wear the same outfits.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

If your best friend is your partner like Deepika and Ranveer then you must take twinning goals from this power celeb couple. The couple was spotted walking hand in hand and they both caught our attention with colour-coordinated airport ensembles. Deepika wore a sheer metallic suit that was ivory-hued and flowy and Ranveer twinned her white suit by donning a pristine white sherwani. They looked awesome together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are famous bffs of Bollywood. These two are often seen partying together and once they were seen in the same D&G tee. Well, the ladies wore white tees, which had an important message that read, 'End Violence Against Women'. Kareena and Malaika looked fabulous and this is a great idea for Friendship Day 2019 because this will not only make for a perfect twinning moment but you and your best gal pal can also share an important message.

So, for this Friendship Day, which celeb BFFs inspired you to twin the most? Let us know that in the comment section.