Kylie Jenner And BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou Give Us Insta-Perfect Party Fashion Moments Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

One of the leading ladies in the world of fashion, Kylie Jenner is unstoppable. No, actually she is these days, with her twinning pictures. Kylie is setting a twinning or coordinated trend and is absolutely winning us over. She has been posting pictures in stylish outfits and has been giving us BFF (Best Friends Forever) fashion goals. So, if on a holiday or in a mood of partying with your best friends, you know where to get inspiration from. And with the weekend around the corner, she has just the perfectly curated ensemble ideas for you.

So, the trend started when Kylie posted two pictures with her friend and model, Anastasia Karanikolaou. The two were posed to kill in light blue resort outfits, which came from the label, Jacquemus. While Kylie wore a one-shouldered blue dress with a structured bustier and a thigh-high side slit, Anastasia was dressed in a white bikini and she wore a sheer blue shrug to colour-coordinate with bae Kylie Jenner.

The second pic was a departure from resortwears and they were seen in a party avatar. They both wore tight separates, which were by Maisie Wilen. So, Kylie Jenner made us go green with envy with her green cropped bustier and matching pants. And Anastasia Karanikolaou left us speechless with her purple separates. The abstracts on their outfits were the same and guess what, their stunning pencil heels came from Yeezy Mafia.

Post this Kylie didn't post any pic with her friend and went on posting of herself. But no, she again surprised us with another coordinated outfit pic with Anastasia. This time, their brand was Balenciaga and they looked dazzling in their shimmery dresses. While Kylie wore a metallic pink dress, Anastasia stunned us with a sparkly dark blue dress.

The party scene continued but this time, the two didn't coordinate their outfits but gave us a twinning goal with their braided long pigtails. So, their outfits came from Missoni. Kylie went for a halter-necked multi-hued vibrant outfit and Anastasia contrasted Kylie Jenner's dark with a light multi-hued strapless dress.

So, best friends forever have you jotted down some fashion goals?

Kylie Jenner's Instagram - All Pics