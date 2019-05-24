Cannes 2019 Diary: Who Looked The Most Flawless At amfAR Gala 2019? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The annual amfAR Gala at Cannes was about eclectic fashion. From flared feathered gowns to crisp column gowns, the gala witnessed some of the best fashion moments. The event was a colourful splash with a lot of dramatic numbers but a few celebs like Milla Jovovich kept it humble and more minimal. Let's find out who wore what at the gala and who stood apart.

Eva Longoria

Understated and gorgeous, Eva Longoria wore a stunning ivory gown for the amfAR Gala, which was designed by Alberta Ferretti. She wore a strapless silk duchess bustier gown, which was beautifully draped and embellished with crystals. Her ensemble was asymmetrical and she was a vision in her number. Eva teamed her attire with complementing Jimmy Choo sandals and statement diamond earrings of hers went will with her gown. The earrings were designed by Tatiana Verstraeten. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted-hued lip shade and smoky kohl. Eva's sleek hairdo completed her look. So divine!

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio played with the shades of black in her voluminous gown. Her attire was strapless and consisted of a structured bodice and a ruffled skirt. The attire was beautiful and with her ensemble, she made a strong case for feathered outfits. It was a subtly dramatic ensemble and Sara was a sartorial perfection. We thought she looked impeccable at the party and accessorised her look with diamond danglers. The makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade and well-defined kohl. The neat bun rounded out her gorgeous avatar. She totally channelled the Black Swan vibes.

Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha's attire actually reminded us of Deepika Padukone's dramatic and winged Ashi Studio gown, which she wore at Cannes 2018. Dipped in a pink hue, Coco's gown was an asymmetrical delight but it was a tad bit more subtle than Deepika's gorgeous gown. The structured bodice lead to a ruffled skirt and a flared and ruffled drape. She paired her ensemble with shiny silver sandals, which went well with her attire. Her sleek and delicate jewellery complemented her attire and it came from the label, Burma. The makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and a nude-toned eye shadow. She also made a high bun to complete her glam avatar.

Cindy Bruna

Cindy Bruna, who impressed us with her white pantsuit gave us another eye-catching moment with her dress that came from Balmain. Edgy and unapologetically ruffled, Cindy's attire was strapless and was notched up by sheer accents. It was splashed in the shades of blue and purple and sans being voluminous, this number of hers had a dramatic edge. She accessorised her look with a diamond bracelet and quirky earrings. The jewellery had a metallic touch and Cindy's makeup was muted-toned. The sleek hairdo wrapped up her party avatar. She gave us brand new party lessons with this number.

Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni donned a Giambattista Valli attire for the glamorous occasion. Her attire featured an overlapping detail and was cinched at the waist. The skirt was flared and the ruffled voluminous drape enhanced her attire. Apart from her train, Chiara's ensemble was structural and notched up by subtle floral accents and meticulous embellishments. We loved the small but impactful heart-shaped sequinned motif, which was embossed on her belt. The floral sandals also totally caught our attention. The diamond pendant spruced up her avatar and the makeup consisted of a deep red lip shade and impeccable kohl with glittery notes. The blonde tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wore a pink gown that absolutely left us speechless. It was a flared gown that we could have easily guessed was from Giambattista Valli. However, this ensemble of hers was crafted in collaboration with H&M. This number of hers was detailed with a razor-sharp bodice, a bow-belt, and a sharp silhouette, which was balanced by ruffled accents. This gown of Kendall's also reminded us of Deepika's green ensemble, which she wore at Cannes this year. The delicate pencil heels enhanced her look. She wore metallic earrings to spruce up her avatar. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the sleek tresses completed her look.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson went for an understated look by all means and we found it refreshing. Amid dramatic gowns at the gala, she created a voice with her beautiful number that was designed by Sachin & Babi. It was a strapless royal blue gown that featured an overlapping bodice and a flared silhouette. On a closer look, the gown was highlighted by shades of blue. She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece from Nigora Tabayer. The makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept blonde tresses rounded out her party avatar.

Dua Lipa

Soft feathers can be fierce, proved Dua Lipa with her feathered gown, which came from Valentino. Her absolutely theatrical outfit created waves on the Internet. The red-hot one-shouldered gown of hers was structure-defying and layered. It was adorned with feathers, which notched up her attire. Dua Lipa's attire had a jaw-dropping effect and she accessorised her look with a chic Chopard necklace and pearl danglers. The makeup was refershing with a nude-toned lip shade. The middle-parted sleek bun completed her look.

Winnie Harlow

This was Winnie Harlow's best gown till now at Cannes 2019. The supermodel surprised us with a beautifully-printed dress, which was designed by Richard Quinn. This column dress of hers was absolutely vibrant and enhanced by pink, blue, and green nature-inspired patterns. The dress had a metallic whiff and the black tulle train served a contrast, making the whole effect just out-of-this-world. The dazzling earrings and complementing earrings elevated her style quotient. Her jewellery came from Chopard and the sleek hairdo rounded out her party avatar.

Milla Jovovich

Mila Jovovich wore a pristine white gown that featured an overlapping halter bodice. Her ensemble was classy but it was a bold number too. The structural dress was marked by a deep side slit and came from the fashion label, Celine. The attire was elegant and she kept her look minimal. The seasoned actress accessorised her look with an intricate diamond bracelet and metallic earrings. She carried a shimmery clutch with her. Her makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The messy bun completed her gala avatar.

Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson made a vibrant splash with her dress that came from Rami Kadi. Leomie's dress was halter-necked and sleeveless with a figure-flattering silhouette. It was a rainbow-hued ombré dress, which was embroidered with glass beads and crystals. This was a pretty dazzling number and Leomie paired her attire with edgy yellow sandals. The look was flawless and the makeup was nude-toned. Leomie looked impressive.

So, we definitely found Winnie Harlow, Sara Sampaio, Milla Jovovich, and Leomie Anderson's outfits the most impressive. Who do you think looked the best? Let us know that in the comment section.