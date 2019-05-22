Cannes 2019 Diary: Who Looked The Most Distinctive On Day 8? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

White gowns continued to woo us on the day eighth of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019. However, we mostly witnessed minimal looks and a few old school avatars. While some went with pantsuits, the others gave us embellishment break with prints. From Elle Fanning to Leomi Anderson to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, here are the divas, who impressed us with their fashion game. Take a look.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning has been creating some stunning red carpet moments at Cannes 2019 with her magical looks. The latest attire of hers from Dior was a strict departure from the fairytale gowns. This time, the actress exuded Parisian vibes and gave us a chic look, which transported us to the 1920s France. It was an old-school look and Elle looked chic. After her ensemble, we have a feeling that a combination of breezy top, flared skirt, and statement hat is going to become a trend. There was a whiff of contemporary classicsm to her look. She wore a Dior Haute Couture ivory silk organza shirt and night blue tulle skirt. The shirt was enhanced by sheer accents and the skirt added to the dreamy effect. Another signature element to her look was that warp and weft black Cannage hat. Elle paired her colour-blocked ensemble with pointed black pumps, which went well with her look. The red lip shade and the blonde tresses further gave her look a vintage effect. So fresh!

Winnie Harlow

Canadian model and a former America's Next Top Model contestant, Winnie Harlow opted for a Jean Paul Gaultier's flaming red dress. The brand, which is known for its maximalist approach, gave Winnie a theatrical look. The model wore a one-shouldered dress that was accentuated by bold silhouette and was absolutely structure-defying. It was a ruffled and pleated number and was enhanced by layers of tulle. The dress cascaded beautifully and a drape tied to her neat high bun added to the theatrical effect. Winnie looked like a fierce warrior princess and this attire of hers was not quite anybody's cup of tea. She teamed her red-hot ensemble with nude-toned heels, which came from Jimmy Choo and went well with her look. Her stunning earrings and complementing bracelet came from de Grisogono. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and red-toned eye shadow. Winnie graced the premiere of Quentin Tarantino film, 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.

Camila Morrone

If there was somebody who, looked understated, exuded soothing vibes, and made a strong case for white gowns at Cannes 2019, it was Argentinian model and Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone. She wore a gorgeous ensemble by Miu Miu and looked a class apart. The actress brought back the charm of old Hollywood glamour with a brief contemporary touch. She absolutely looked like a modern princess with her strapless ivory gown that was enhanced by soft fabric. The hem of her attire was adorned with feathery accents, which added to the magical touch. We thought her gown had some beautfiul balance of drama and minimalism. She elevated her style quotient with a beautiful diamond neckpiece, which came from Bvlgari's new Cinemagia High Jewelry Collection. The makeup was natural and nude-toned with a matte brown lip shade and well-defined kohl with a subtle pink eye shadow. The middle-parted bun completed her look.

Leomi Anderson

Victoria's Secret model, Leomi Anderson went for a total dramatic look as she attended the premiere of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'. The model looked spectacular in her Rami Kadi gown, which consisted of a structured bodice and a voluminous sweeping drape. Her theatrical black-hued costume was ruffled and strapless and it was hand-embroidered with metallic plexi glass. The mirror-work was intricately done and created a fascinating dimension. This was probably one of the most dramatic numbers of the day. She wore complementing heels and statement jewellery to notch up her look. The makeup was enhanced by a glossy eye shadow and the neat hairdo completed her red carpet avatar.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning exuded regal vibes on the 8th day of the Cannes Film Festival 2019. She wore an Armani gown and gave us the most minimal white gown at Cannes this year. She wore a strapless gown that was crisp and tailored to perfection. Her ensemble featured a pointed bodice and a flared hem. It was a structural number, which was contrasted by a yellow bow, which we thought was such a brilliant idea. We are pretty sure that she is going to set wedding-wear trends with this number of hers. Her look was humble with delicate earrings, elegant neckpiece, and complementing bracelet. The makeup was dewy-toned with contoured cheekbones and a glossy pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her look. The elder sister of Elle Fanning also attended the premier of Tarantino's movie.

Karolina Kurkova

Czech model and actress, Karolina Kurkova's attire was a pure visual treat. She stepped up and looked distinctive in her gown that featured good old prints. She wore an Etro gown for the premiere of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'. It was a silk ball gown, which was strapless and featured a column bodice and voluminous skirt. Dipped in a metallic pink hue, it was accentuated by green floral prints, which spruced up her ensemble and gave us spring vibes. The gown was also detailed with pockets, which we feel should become a trend. She accessorised her look with dainty Chopard earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted bun completed her stylish look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Unlike other Indian divas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took a road-less-travelled and wore a pantsuit for the premiere of Tarantino's film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in lead. She exuded power and elegance in her custom Ralph & Russo tuxedo. Sonam's attire consisted of a structured jacket that featured a bold neckline and was cinched at the waist. She teamed it with tapered pants and a voluminous drape was also attached to her suit, which gave a dramatic touch to her attire. Her attire signified a perfect balance of minimalism and maximalist. Her pointed pumps totalled her all-white look and came from Jimmy Choo. She upped her look with an emerald, diamond, and white gold necklace from Chopard. The complementing earrings also came from the same brand. The glossy pink lip shade, winged kohl, and the middle-parted bun completed her look.

Virginie Ledoyen

Virginie Ledoyen, who surprised us with her peacock motifs-inspired Dior gown last time, notched up her fashion game with a bottle green gown. After Julianne Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Beach' co-star also stunned us. She attended her co-actor's movie premiere in her Valentino gown that was noodle-strapped and featured a plunging neckline. Her gown was voluminous with subtle pleats and her ensemble also came with pockets. She accessorised her look with multi-hued Chopard earrings, which elevated her style. The makeup featured a glossy pink lip shade and the ponytail completed her look. Virginie looked effortlessly gorgeous.

Michelle Rodriguez

Actress Michelle Rodriguez also donned a Rami Kadi gown, which we found pretty impressive. Her ensemble was dramatic but not in an overwhelming sort of a way. Michelle wore an off-shouldered attire that featured light feathery accents on the neckline. The gown from the SS19 couture collection of the designer and it was an absolutely fairytale ballroom number. The attire was brilliantly textured with abstract patterns, which made her gown special. The feathers also adorned the hemline. With this, the actress made a strong case for ivory feathered gowns. She accesssorised her look with a delicate Piaget neckpiece and the makeup was light with a pink lip shade. The messy bob hairdo wrapped up her red carpet avatar.

Chiara Ferragni

Fashion influencer and businesswoman, Chiara Ferragni gave us a sassy look with her Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini separates. Her attire was about contrasts and it was an absolutely edgy number. Her bespoke attire consisted of a bow-detailed crop top, which was studded with Swarovski crystal. She paired her strappy black and silver blouse with a black silk chiffon skirt with a deep side slit. Her attire exuded boho vibes but with an opulent touch. She paired her ensemble with glittery silver and black sandals, which absolutely went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl with glittery eyeshadow. The middle-parted blonde bob tresses completed her look.

We thought Camila Morrone, Karolina Kurkova, Elle Fanning, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked the best. Who do you think looked the most impressive? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.