Cannes 2019 Diary: Who Was The Best-dressed Diva On The Day One?

The day one of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival witnessed prolific actresses gracing the red carpet in stunning outfits. Right from Tilda Swinton to Eva Longoria, the Hollywood divas impressed us with their gowns. They wore spectacular ensembles and some didn't even play safe. While a few went for timeless designs, the others turned up in absolutely contemporary gowns. We saw futuristic cuts and cape gowns (which have become quite a prominent trend at Cannes). The first day was about gowns and we have our best-dressed pick here, which we will reveal later in the story.

Tilda Swinton

Veteran actress, Tilda Swinton nailed the edgy look in a Haider Ackermann gown. Her ensemble was extraordinary and absolutely non-conformist. It was a structured full-sleeved gown that was splashed in the shades of grey- a cross between matte and gloss. We totally felt her gown was theatrical and perfect for the prestigious film festival. The grey metallic accents and the embellished overlay accentuated her attire. The makeup was light and the pompadour hairdo wrapped up her sassy look.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez went for a pristine white number, which was by Louis Vuitton. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, her separates followed a razor-sharp silhouette. The ensemble consisted of a sleeveless corset bodice, which was cropped and she teamed it with a long column textured skirt with a thigh-high side slit. Her attire was belted and Selena teamed it with silver embellished heels. The delicate diamond neckpiece upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by a deep red lip shade and a cat-eyed winged eyeliner. The impeccable bun completed her gorgeous look.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore looked effortless in her forest green gown, which came from Dior. She wore a strapless silk chiffon gown that we could't take our eyes off. It was a flared gown with a lightweight bodice and a sheer cape. Julianne looked flawless and like a dream in her attire. She spruced up her look with an elegant diamond neckpiece and emerald and diamond danglers. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and the sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Eva Longoria

Actress and activist, Eva Longoria played with contrasts in her rip-roaring gown, which came from Alberta Ferretti. She donned a blush satin custom gown that was enhanced by metallic accents and featured a deep slit. Her gown was colour-blocked by a sequin embroidered and draped bustier. She paired her chic ensemble with nude heels from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorised her look with classy diamond jewellery from Tatiana Verstraeten's eponymous jewellery brand. The makeup was marked by a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The streaked tresses rounded out her bold avatar.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning also wore a cape gown but hers was by Gucci. She exuded princess vibes on the red carpet with her metallic orange gown that was deep-necked and enhanced by free-flowing silhouette. Her gown was adorned with a metallic purple flower and green leaves - a small addition that actually notched up her attire. Pleated, asymmetrical, and layered, her gown was gorgeous and Elle was a vision. She wore diamond earrings by Chopard and the makeup was marked by a deep red lip shade and glossy eye shadow. We absolutely loved her side-parted vintage bun.

They all looked gorgeous but this time, it was Selena Gomez who stunned us the most. According to you, who was the best dressed? Let us know that in the comment section.