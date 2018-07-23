Subscribe to Boldsky
Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: Ten Times She Taught Us The Trendy Style Lessons

By
Selena Gomez is a rare combination of sexy and cute. A singer, actor, and a producer, Selena turned 26 today and celebrated her birthday with friends. Apart from being a super talented singer, Selena is also quite a fashion icon. She enjoys dressing up and her fashion sense particularly resonates with the millennials.

If you follow her style diaries religiously, you will find how inspiring and believable she is. But you will also notice on how much she experiments. Selena Gomez can make any style rock. On her birthday, here are 10 times when she gave us trendy style lessons. Take some cues.

1. Florals Are Forever

Yes, Selena in her white-hued midi dress with eye-catching blue-coloured floral prints totally makes us want to wear something flowery. This dress of hers is a cross between modern and classics and we totally loved her side-swept hairdo.

2. Never Say Never To Anything Red

Selena's red jumpsuit is every inch glam and well; and with this attire of hers, she encouraged us to choose red. Her full-sleeved red-hued outfit absolutely made us believe that there is no colour that can quite get attention like red.

3. Street-Style Should Definitely Be Kickass

Oh yes, Selena Gomez's street-style is almost always kickass. Want a proof? Check out her style here, in which she has teamed her distressed dungarees with a grey-hued crop top. Killer!

4. Sweater Dresses Are Comfy And Fun

On a cold autumn morning, a sweater dress can be your best companion. Yes, Selena Gomez taught us on how a sweater dress can protect us from winter chills, is comfy and flirty, and stylish as hell.

5. Go Metallic At Least Once

Her structural metallic black dress with silver-hued work is definitely attention grabbing and can make you look glam in a second. So yes, get some metal and structure in your wardrobes soon.

6. No Matter If It Is Black Or White

Selena Gomez has convinced us to wear a black dress one day and a white the another. Both her dresses are deep-neck and feature a thigh-high slit. Well, black and white are the sexiest colours ever, proves Selena.

7. Be A Sheer Delight

And quite literally, wear something sheer and minimal for a change and surprise those around you. Selena's this floral-inspired white dress is translucent and drool-worthy AF.

8. Keep It Retro And Going

Sometimes, for a change, try going retro and wear something as simple as Selena's classic red shirt, black pants, and white sneakers. And of course, you can wear hoop earrings and black shades in order to look sassier.

9. Don't You Ditch Those Frames

You might wear anything; but if you want to look notches sexier, a simple pair of shades can make you look a whole lot hotter. Look how Selena does all the talking with her blue-hued frames and well, she resembles somebody here. Any guesses, who?

10. Please Don't Lose Your Inner Child

And finally, Selena Gomez in her cute lemon yellow dress showed us that good old fashion is classic for a reason.

