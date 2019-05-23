Cannes 2019 Diary: Who Looked The Most Jaw-dropping On The Day Nine? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The day nine of the Cannes Film Festival 2019 featured some interesting outfits. The best-dressed divas on the day nine taught us that dramatic can be subtle too. They looked their sartorial best in their outfits. Let's find out what they wore and who looked the best.

Léa Seydoux

Known for her role in 'Blue Is The Warmest Colour', French actress, Léa Seydoux probably gave us the most unusual and casual moment at the red carpet. See, it is not necessary that only dramatic outfits command attention. On the contrary, Léa quite effortlessly gave us a strong fashion moment in her Louis Vuitton ensemble, which was not a gown or a pantsuit. It was a simple teaming of a strapless green floral top, royal blue pants, and a classy black belt. She paired it with black-hued pencil heels and accessorised her look with emerald and diamond earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned with a bright red lip shade and the middle-parted blonde tresses completed her stylish look. With this ensemble, Léa made it clear that her fashion game is awesome.

Natasha Poly

Russian supermodel, Natasha Poly looked stunning and statuesque in her Versace gown. The supermodel wore a strapless column gown, which was Swarovski crystals embellished and hugged her slender frame. Her dress came with a voluminous drape that was asymmetric and sculptural. The sweeping drape boasted heritage Barocco motifs, which enhanced her ensemble. It was a cross-bodied drape, which we found an interesting element. She paired her ensemble with sparkly silver wedges and accessorised her look with a statement ring and ear cuffs. The makeup was dewy-toned and the sharp side-parted vintage hairdo completed her look.

Lala Trussardi Rudge

Founder and Creative Director of La Rouge Belle, Lala Trussardi Rudge wore an Etro gown that was flaming red-hued. It was a duchess ball gown with a thigh-high slit. The gown was structured and voluminous. The crisp sleeveless bodice led to a flowy pleated skirt and she paired her ensemble with silver sandals. She accessorised her look with a statement emerald neckpiece that came from Chopard. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy blonde bun rounded out her red carpet avatar. Lala was at Cannes 2019 for the screening of 'Roubaix, Une Lumière'.

Fernanda Liz

Model Fernanda Liz took our breath away in her glorious yellow gown, which was designed by Ali Karoui. Her ensemble was voluminous and strapless with a crisp bodice and a flared tulle skirt that was delightfully ruffled. Her ensemble was certainly theatrical and backed the ruffled fashion trend. It was an awesome number and she accessorised her look with a dainty diamond neckpiece, a bracelet, ring, and complementing studs, which came from FV Fine Jewellery. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the side-parted bun completed her gorgeous avatar.

Iris Mittenaere

Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittenaere also graced the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019 in her voluminous light pink ballroom gown that was designed by Michael Cinco. It was delicately crystallised full-sleeved gown that was deep-necked and featured a flared feathery skirt. Well, with her attire, she made a strong case for feather-inspired numbers. It was a gorgeous ensemble and she accessorised her look with stunning diamond earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and the sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her pretty avatar. She looked lovely.

Angela Ismailos

Director, actor, and writer, Angela Ismailos wore one of the prettiest gowns at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Her ensemble was a strapless attire, which was dipped in an ivory hue. It was a symmetrical ballroom attire that was smartly pleated and was accentuated by a metallic whiff. This gown of hers was marked by royal blue floral accents, which notched up her attire. It was a soothing number and she accessorised her look with minimal jewellery, which included a chic neckpiece and a bracelet. The makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and the side-swept blonde pixie cut rounded out her red carpet avatar. Angela had come for the premiere of "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, une Lumiere)". She looked as fresh as a daisy.

Catherine Poulain

Catherine Poulain looked stunning in her gorgeous and understated gown. Splashed in a black hue, her ensemble was from Chiara Boni La Petite Robe. It was an off-shouldered number that featured full sleeves and her ensemble as such featured origamic folds and overlapping details. It was a crisp-cut gown that was highly figure-flattering and featured subtle embellished motifs, which added an interesting dimension to her ensemble. She wore silver embellished heels to spruce up her avatar and her look was accessorised by delicate earrings. The makeup was marked by a brown lip shade and a smoky winged kohl and the vintage wavy tresses accentuated her red carpet avatar.

Marina Ruy Barbosa

Brazilian actress, Marina Ruy Barbosa also wore a column dress by Etro. Her attire was an interesting number and she looked chic in it. Her dress was highlighted by varying shades of red sequins and also featured Paisley motifs. This number of hers was structural and was notched up by shiny metallic accents. It was one of the most dazzling outfits of the day 9 of the Cannes Film Festival 2019. She accessorised her look with glittery and sleek danglers. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The high bun rounded out her avatar.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow went for another dramatic number this dress of hers was not voluminous and ruffled. It was a structural number that was designed by Ralph & Russo. It was a risqué number that was highlighted by sheer accents. The dress was accentuated by embellished green and black patterns and the sheer overlay added a fascinating dimension. Winnie paired her ensemble with pencil heels and her drop earrings and a bracelet came from Boucheron. The makeup was about glittery purple eye shadow and a pink lip shade. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Sara Forestier

French actress Sara Forestier left us speechless with a blush pink gown. It was a pretty dress that was strapless and figure-hugging. This ensemble of hers was adorned with myriad pink feathers and it was asymmetrical at the hem. Her dress came from Miu Miu. The diva was like a whiff of fresh air and she accessorised her look with diamond earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her gorgeous look.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima was a vision to behold in her halter gown. The supermodel wore an intricately embellished royal blue number that was sleeveless and accentuated by shiny metallic sequins. Her dress was figure-hugging and featured a thigh-high slit. She teamed her attire with complementing pencil heels. The makeup was nude-toned with a deep maroon lip shade and a well-defined kohl. The sleek hairdo completed her stylish avatar. She accessorised her look with earrings from Chopard that perfectly went well with her dress. Well, she was beyond amazing.

Noel Capri Berry

Dressed to kill, model Noel Capri Berry made a stunning appearance on the red carpet of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival 2019. She wore a jaw-dropping black gown that was off-shouldered and featured a metallic column bodice with a deep side slit. The voluminous cape enhanced her attire and quite simply she exuded dramatic vibes. She teamed her attire with black pencil heels and the makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and an impeccable blonde bun.

Marion Cotillard

Well, some legends just break the rule and make their own rules. One of them was Marion Cotillard, who gave us a speechless moment with her ensemble that consisted of a cropped blouse and matching shorts. She gave it a theatrical effect by pairing her ensemble with an oversized Balmain coat, which was a bit on the distressed side. The embellished neckpiece and chic earrings added to her look. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

We found Léa Seydoux, Adriana Lima, Noel Capri Berry, and Marion Cotillard the best-dressed. Whose outfit and avatar wowed you the most? Let us know that in the comment section.