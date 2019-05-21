Cannes 2019 Diary: Whose Outfit Was The Most Breathtaking On Day 7? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The fashion on the day seven of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019 was a lot about white hues. However, apart from white-coloured ensembles, we also saw some bold and vibrant hues on the red carpet. For a few celebs like Marion Cotillard, comfort also seemed priority other than the style. While some divas came dramatically dressed, the others kept it simple. Let's find out who were the best-dressed divas on the day seven of the Cannes 2019.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Over the years, Indian divas have made a strong case for feathered outfits and Aishwarya was the latest actress to join the feathers club. She wore an asymmetric gown by Ashi Studio, which featured an exaggerated feathered drape that was covered around her pristine white attire. The dress was also layered and ruffled and Aishwarya teamed her ensemble with white sandals, which completed her all-white look. Her complementing drop earrings came from the jewellery label, Avakian. The minty pink lip shade and smoky kohl with glossy eye shadow notched up her look. The wavy bun suited her and completed her red carpet look.

Pixie Lott

English singer, songwriter, and actress Pixie Lott played with contrasts and gave us magical Disney princess vibes with her gown, which came from Yanina Couture. Her gown was understated and was dipped in black and blue hues. The attire consisted of a strapless black bodice that was structured and it was contrasted by a flared sky blue tulle skirt. She turned heads because her attire boasted a humble pairing of colours. Her sleek ear cuff danglers and dainty choker upped her look. Pixie's jewellery came from Messika Paris. The makeup was dewy-toned with pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was comparatively subtler and the side-parted wavy pixie cut rounded out her stylish avatar.

Cindy Bruna

French model, Cindy Bruna went for a modern suit attire and ditched gowns for the red carpet appearance on the seventh day of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019. She looked statuesque in her ivory suit that came from Balmain. The ensemble featured plunging neckline with sharply collared bodice and slit full sleeves. The collar buttons were huge in size and the bodice of her ensemble featured overlapping details. The intricate belt added to the sassy effect. Cindy paired her top with matching pants and her attire came with a long cape, which popularised the pants with capes trend. She wore nude-toned heels and her statement neckpiece with contrasting hues looked very chic and sophisticated. The makeup was nude-toned and minimal and the middle-parted sleek tresses enhanced the fierce look.

Marion Cotillard

Actress Marion Cotillard didn't play it safe in terms of fashion but graced the red carpet on her own terms. She was dressed in an all-black outfit that exuded street-style vibes. Her separates consisted of a cropped halter bodice and matching voluminous bottoms. With her hands in the pocket, Marion sashayed on the red carpet with a rock solid attitude. Her ensemble was minimal and featured an androgynous touch. Her attire came from Chanel from their Spring/Summer 1999 Haute Couture. There was a whiff of contrast in her look with delicate lemon yellow earrings and the makeup was light and refreshing. She accessorised her wavy tresses with a hairband and that completed her comfy look.

Neelam Kaur Gill

British model, Neelam Kaur Gill also graced the rec carpet of Cannes 2019. She made a fashionable splash in all-white ensemble. Her attire was designed by Nicole + Felicia and she looked beautiful in her understated ensemble. Her attire consisted of a white cropped blouse, which she paired with a flared skirt that was crisply pleated and left a large train. She wore elegant diamond earrings, statement ring, and complementing bracelet to notch up her avatar. The makeup was nude-toned and marked by a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl with a nude eye shadow. The side-swept sleek hairdo rounded out her red carpet avatar.

Madison Headrick

Supermodel Madison Headrick went for a shocking pink colour gown, which came from the Ashi Studio. Her ensemble was one-shouldered with a ruffled sleeve and the skirt was voluminous, pleated, and asymmetrical. Her ensemble was dramatic and she looked graceful in her attire. She wore chic accessorises, which included earrings, a statement ring, and a bracelet. The jewellery came from the Italian label, Pomellato. The makeup was marked by a glossy pink lip shade and winged kohl. The middle-parted high bun went well with her gown and she looked a class apart.

Kimberley Garner

Swimwear designer, TV personality, and actress, Kimberley Garner wore a Ziad Nakad gown for the red carpet appearance. We thought she looked gorgeous in her attire, which we felt was a fresh perspective given to a bridal wear. It was a subtly embellished number with a scarf one-shouldered drape and the skirt was voluminous. Her ballroom gown was enhanced by abstract embellishments, which made the gown even more eye-catching. The makeup was light with a pink lip shade and the wavy bun absoluted elevated her look.

We thought Madison Headrick looked the best but we were also excited to see Marion Cotillard, who wore one of the most refreshing ensembles at the red carpet. Whose attire and look you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.