Cannes 2019 Diary: The Most Awe-inspiring Red Carpet Fashion Moments From Day 4, 5 & 6 Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Delicate floral prints, rip-roaring bold cuts, embellishments, flares, and oodles of fiery red were the trends noticed this weekend at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019. The red carpet of the prestigious film festival came alive with high quotient fashion and the divas inspired us with their fashion statements. From Penélope Cruz to Monica Bellucci to Huma Qureshi, here are the divas, who wowed us on the day four, five, and six of the Cannes 2019. Take a look.

Penélope Cruz

The gorgeous Penélope Cruz gave us one of the most distinctive fashion moments on the day four of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actress attended the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar's latest film and she donned a Chanel dress for the occasion. It was a simple and refreshing number that was ivory-hued and accentuated by blue floral accents. Her lace dress was a strict departure from trending embellishments and capes. The gown was flared and reminded us of the good old days. With this attire, she paid a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. The actress accessorised her look with drop earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable bun completed her look. She looked a class apart.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has been wooing us with her gown game. On the day four of the prestigious film festival, she had the mercury rising with her Roberto Cavalli evening dress that was asymmetric and accentuated by bold slits. It was one-shouldered ensemble, which was notched up by ruby crystal embroidery. She accessorised her look with dainty ruby drop earrings, an intricate bracelet, and a statement ring- all of which came from Bvlgari's High Jewelry collection. She paired her ensemble with strappy heels, which went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by a deep red lip shade and light kohl. The wavy high bun rounded out her red carpet avatar.

Virginie Ledoyen

French mini series, Les Misérables actress, Virginie Ledoyen's Dior gown was subtly dramatic. She wore a black strapless gown with a tube-top bodice and asymmetrical structure. Her gown was delightfully ruffled and was crafted out of silk jacquard. The attire was spruced up by fringed accents and adorned with peacock feather motifs. It was a black-hued number, which the actress wore with a diamond neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by a muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable side-parted bun completed her look.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard is once again in our best-dressed list and this time, she made a red-hot splash with an Elie Saab gown. The actress looked outstanding in her attire, which she paired with boots. Now, that was an interesting and a must-try combination. So, Amber wore a one-shouldered gown that came from the brand's Ready-to-Wear Autumn/Winter 2019-20 collection. The bodice of her ensemble was ruffled and sharply layered and her dress was tied at the waist, which gave it a structure. This dress of hers was highlighted by metallic accents. She wore ruby danglers, which went well with her look. The makeup was marked by a deep red lip shade and the slick blonde tresses wrapped up her look.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren showed us that age is just a number as she graced the red carpet on the day five of the Cannes Film Festival 2019. She looked absolutely graceful in an Elie Saab gown, which came from their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 collection. The asymmetrical neckline gown was full-sleeved and exuded regal vibes. It was an intricately embellished nude-toned number and the legendary actess looked divine in it. The bright pink lip shade and smoky kohl accentuated her look.

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci also stunned us on the day five of the Cannes Film Festival with her Dior gown, which she wore for the premiere of 'The Best Years of a Life'. The Italian actress and model, wore a navy blue and black gown, which brought back old Hollywood glamour. She teamed her plunging-neckline, flared, and embossed gown with a silk faille cape. Her attire was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri and Monica looked beautiful. Her Cartier necklace was also a statement piece. The actress wore the iconic crocodile emerald and diamond necklace to elevate her look. The makeup was light and balanced by a glossy pink lip shade and kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her glam avatar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a vision to behold in her pristine white Georges Hobeika gown. The actress wore a voluminous gown that featured a sharply ruffled bodice and contrasted by delicate layered and asymmetrical skirt. It was crafted out of sheets of tulle and the metallic touch added a lustrous touch to her dramatic ensemble. Her neckpiece and complementing earrings came from Chopard. The makeup was nude-toned and the impeccable ponytail rounded out her red carpet avatar. Well, Priyanka once again, gave us bridal wear goals.

Andie Macdowell

Andie Macdowell gave us a jaw-dropping moment with her ensemble on the day five of the Cannes Film Festival 2019. The 61-year old veteran model and actress, walked down the red carpet with Helen Mirren. She played with contrasts and her fashion statement was absolutely in tune with contemporary aesthetics. The cape bodice of her ensemble was white-hued and was notched up by sharp structure and the remaining portion consisted of flared grey-checkered pants. This ensemble of hers came from Toni Maticevski and she accessorised her look with sleek diamond danglers from Chopard. The makeup was dewy-toned with a pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept curly tresses completed her look.

Sui He

Chinese model and actress, Sui He left us speechless with her classic colour-blocked dress, which was designed by Ralph & Russo. Her couture gown was embellished with multi-coloured Tiffany & Co. paillettes and Swarovski crystal and the black hue of her attire was contrasted by a fuchsia pink silk taffeta. The statement blue bracelet and delicate complementing earrings spruced up her avatar. The makeup was light with a muted pink lip shade and the side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her red carpet look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The queen of the red carpet at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made the latest colourful splash with a Jean-Louis Sabaji dazzling masterpiece. She graced the red carpet of Cannes on the day six and her ensemble was crafted out of laser leather fabric. It was an iridescent number and featured golden, green, and orange shimmering tones. It featured a sharp multiple-layered train and was accentuated by an asymmetrical-cut bodice. The designer even crafted matching peep-hole sandals so that there is a perfection to her look. Her jewellrery came from Boucheron and the makeup was dewy-toned. The sleek side-parted tresses completed her red carpet avatar.

Jessica Kahawaty

Lebanese model, TV host, and a charity worker, Jessica Kahawaty wore an electric turquoise gown and it had all our attention. Her ensemble came from Alexis Mabille and she wore it for the screening of 'A Hidden Life' on the day six of the prestigious film festival. Jessica's gown was impeccably structured and sharply pleated. The feathered bodice made a strong case for feather-inspired trend and it added an interesting dimension to her ensemble. She accessorised her look with complementing minimal jewellery. The makeup was marked by a minty pink lip shade and the vintage tresses wrapped up her look.

Aja Naomi King

Actress Aja Naomi King wooed us in a Zac Posen number that seemed straight out of a modern fairytale. The actress wore an orange-hued ballroom number that featured delicate flared ruffled sleeves and a voluminous silhouette. This attire of hers was sprinkled with subtle white-hued embellishments and a sheer overlay. She accessorised her look with shiny danglers and matching bracelet, which came from Messika Paris. The makeup was notched up by a glossy lip shade and the side-parted ponytail completed her look.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi produced some waves effect on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on the day six. She was dressed in a grey-toned Gaurav Gupta ensemble that was beautifully asymmetrical. Her gown was detailed with folds and ruffles and contrasted by a structured and embellished bodice. It was a surreal number and Huma accessorised her look with dazzling sapphire earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade and the side-swept wavy bun completed her look.

So, we loved the outfits of Penélope Cruz, Andie Macdowell, and Huma Qureshi's the most. Whose outfits impressed you the most? Let us know that in the comment section.