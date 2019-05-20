ENGLISH

    Huma Qureshi's Cannes 2019 Red Carpet Gown Is Totally Surreal And Gives Waves Effect

    By
    |
    Huma Qureshi Cannes
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    Ruffled and abstract, Huma Qureshi's gown for the Cannes 2019 red carpet was absolutely a sartorial delight. Designed by Gaurav Gupta, her ensemble was theatrical and she looked ethereal. There was an element of surrealism to her attire and the meticulous styling balanced the dramatic with minimalism. It was an artistic endeavour and Huma was a vision in the attire.

    Huma Qureshi Cannes Film Festival 201
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    Dipped in the shade of grey, the gown was asymmetrical and sculptural. It gave a waves effect, which added a fascinating dimension to her ensemble. The one-shouldered bodice served a whiff of contrast with a bit of structure and embellished wires. However, except for the bodice, the gown was detailed with intricate folds and voluminous silhouette. This gown defined perfection and Huma looked absolutely gorgeous in it.

    Huma Qureshi Fashion
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    She paired her grey gown with earrings, which were crafted out of purple stones and had cascading effect. It was an interesting pairing and added to the contrast. The earrings came from Chopard and subtlety was not the key note here. The makeup was about beautiful balance. The dominating eye makeup, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade seemed perfect. The wavy hairdo totally went well with the theme of the gown. Huma was impressive and angelic. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

     

