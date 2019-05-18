Huma Qureshi Starts Her Cannes Film Festival 2019 Journey With Blazer Fashion Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Huma Qureshi started her Cannes Film Festival 2019 journey on a high fashion note. She brought in her own individualistic and experimental flavour to the prestigious film festival. Huma, who is representing Grey Goose at Cannes, also attended the Chopard party. However, while she wooed us in one dress, her other outfit failed to leave an impression on us. So, let's find out what she wore and decode her party-inspiring looks.

The Blazer Dress

Sharp and structural, Huma made a strong case for blazer dress with her photoshoot, which happened against a backdrop of Parisian pool deck area. It was a smart number and Huma exuded boss lady vibes with a fun element. The outstanding outfit came from Balmain and it made us think about military fashion but with a glamorous feel. The black-hued attire was accentuated by intricate sequins and featured an overlapping detail. Huma teamed her attire with shiny golden pumps, which colour-blocked her attire and were from Stella McCartney. Her makeup was natural and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and the slightly messy ponytail adorned with chic hair pins by Misho notched up her look.

The Red Dress With A Blazer

We got to agree that Huma didn't play safe for the Chopard party but this attire of hers disappointed us. Her attire was about layering and came from the brand, Nauman Piyarji. The ensemble was splashed in fiery red colour and consisted of a Chantilly lace skirt that was flared and pleated. She teamed it with a wood blend blazer that contrasted her skirt in terms of silhouette. She paired her ensemble with heels from Sophia Webster. However, her jewellery game and makeup wowed us. Her pointed sparkly earrings were by David Morris and the middle-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar.

So, which attire of Huma Qureshi's wooed you more? Let us know that in the comment section.