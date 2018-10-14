Huma Qureshi Was The Lady In White At The Finale Of Lotus Make-Up FDCI India Fashion Week 2018

Electrifying music played in the backdrop and the mood lighting enveloped the room. Just a few moments ago, the audience witnessed the first ever rainbow pop of colours on the Indian ramp. The finale show at Lotus Make-Up FDCI India Fashion Week 2018 was titled the 'Rainbow Show', where leading designers celebrated the landmark judgment by the Supreme Court of India in favour of the LGBT community. Their ensembles came alive with individualistic designs and vibrant burst of colours that represented all-things pride.

And then entered the lady in white at the end of the show! The showstopper was none other than Huma Qureshi. Her attire was dramatic and was detailed with European designing sensibilities. Huma's outfit was dipped in a pristine ivory shade and it was an outfit that made us think of the 1950s Europe. Now that was a rather straightforward attire, which featured a voluminous gown but it got a dramatic turn with the shrug.

It was an outfit for women, who haven't quite eschewed their dreamy and surreal side because of the harsh realities. The attire featured a structured bodice and a flared skirt, which was also layered and updated with asymmetrical hemline. She teamed it with a quilted jacket that was accentuated by feathery attachments and beehive-patterned embellishments.

Coming to her makeup, it was light but highlighted by blue glittery eyeshadow. Huma's middle-parted sleek tresses and radiant smile rounded off her look.