Huma Qureshi And Her Brother Saqib Saleem Gave Us Winter Fashion Goals At LFW 2018

The third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018 started on a very positive and glittering note. The first show of the day came from Anvita Sharma and Asit Barik's label, Two Point Two. The show clearly had a contemporary take on winter outfits.

The ensembles presented by the designer duo were dipped in the shades of autumn and had western sensibilities. We loved the way the designers flirted with jackets and bottoms. They brought some incredible twists and patterns to otherwise humble ensembles.

The showstoppers were none other than Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem. The siblings walked down the ramp together for the first time and gave us an unforgettable fashion moment. Their attires had quirky touches and modern interpretations that we thought are going to dictate the trends in the future.

Huma's attire, however, had a traditional touch to it. She wore earthy-hued separates attire that was highlighted by an interesting mixture of prints. While her cropped tight blouse was plain mustard-yellow in colour, Huma's skirt was splashed in a darker shade of golden. But it was the metallic fringes on her high-waisted skirt that gave it a special effect.

Huma's attire was further colour-blocked by intricately embroidered long voluminous overcoat with exaggerated sleeves. The best part was that each cloth- blouse, skirt, and coat were distinctive and didn't steal the thunder of one another. Huma's makeup marked by winged eyeliner and her impeccably done middle-parted hairdo gave her a warrior-princess look.

Saqib also donned a muted-toned attire and looked dapper. His top was also mustard-yellow hued and was accentuated by a scarf-inspired collar. While his straight-fit pants were plain, his coat was meticulously printed and was beautifully textured. The full-sleeved jacket had very subtle prints, and yet it looked so dramatic.

The brother-sister pair absolutely left our jaws dropped and the designer duo most certainly gave us wearable fashion goals for the upcoming autumn-winter season.