Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

This Bro-Sis Duo Proved That Nobody Does Casual Dressing Like Them

By Devika
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

These two siblings were 'all things cool' at 'Race 3' screening. Yes, they were none other than Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem Qureshi. They both looked awesome and gave us doses of head-turning looks that we could easily achieve. While her brother Saqib is starring in 'Race 3', Huma was present at the event to support and cheer her handsome brother.

What they both wore stunned us and made our day. They seemed chill and unleashed their fun side stylishly. Saqib and Huma both donned simple western wears with oodles of quirky touch. The very smart duo didn't mind being papped at all and also provided us with weekend-wear goals.

Let's decode the looks of the hottest bro and sis duo of tinsel town.

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

1. Huma Qureshi

The 'Kaala' actress, Huma Qureshi elevated her style and wore a Vero Moda pantsuit that was kickass and shouted attention. She looked like a boss lady in that attire, which consisted of a Mango white-coloured tee and navy blue pants and matching jacket. We loved how her shirt was tied and the message, 'Fearless Female' was so on point. She also sported pointed heels by Gianvito Rossi, a watch, and spot-on earrings. She left her wavy brown tresses a bit messy and exuded her wild side.

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

2. Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem's casual look won our hearts. The actor sported a simple white round-neck tee, which we believe he colour-coordinated with his beautiful sister. And he paired it with distressed classic blue denims that featured a few rips and had us roaring. But what attracted us the most was his shirt that he donned as a jacket. His collared shirt was white hued and lined and had myriad words written on it. He teamed his sexy look with black-coloured sport shoes.

So, whose avatar did you love more?

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Eid-ul-Fitr, 2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue