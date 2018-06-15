This Bro-Sis Duo Proved That Nobody Does Casual Dressing Like Them

These two siblings were 'all things cool' at 'Race 3' screening. Yes, they were none other than Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem Qureshi. They both looked awesome and gave us doses of head-turning looks that we could easily achieve. While her brother Saqib is starring in 'Race 3', Huma was present at the event to support and cheer her handsome brother.

What they both wore stunned us and made our day. They seemed chill and unleashed their fun side stylishly. Saqib and Huma both donned simple western wears with oodles of quirky touch. The very smart duo didn't mind being papped at all and also provided us with weekend-wear goals.

Let's decode the looks of the hottest bro and sis duo of tinsel town.

1. Huma Qureshi

The 'Kaala' actress, Huma Qureshi elevated her style and wore a Vero Moda pantsuit that was kickass and shouted attention. She looked like a boss lady in that attire, which consisted of a Mango white-coloured tee and navy blue pants and matching jacket. We loved how her shirt was tied and the message, 'Fearless Female' was so on point. She also sported pointed heels by Gianvito Rossi, a watch, and spot-on earrings. She left her wavy brown tresses a bit messy and exuded her wild side.

2. Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem's casual look won our hearts. The actor sported a simple white round-neck tee, which we believe he colour-coordinated with his beautiful sister. And he paired it with distressed classic blue denims that featured a few rips and had us roaring. But what attracted us the most was his shirt that he donned as a jacket. His collared shirt was white hued and lined and had myriad words written on it. He teamed his sexy look with black-coloured sport shoes.

So, whose avatar did you love more?