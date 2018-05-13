Cannes 2018: What Did Huma Qureshi Wear For Manto Screening?

Huma Qureshi ditched glamorous pantsuits and instead opted for a princess-like gown for the Manto Screening. The actress has been dazzling us with her amazing outfit choices but she still couldn't keep up with the style quotient of Deepika, Kangana, and Aishwarya. However, her latest gown was so aww-worthy and transformed her into a regal lady.
The diva, who is here with Kangana and Jim Sarbh for Grey Goose celebration, donned an ethereal Ali Younes gown characterized by floral embellishments. Her full-sleeved tulle fabric gown had a high-neck and gave the beautiful Huma, a very Arabic royalty look. She accessorized her dreamy look with complementing earrings.
For the day, she wore a soft pink lip shade and straightened her hair. Well, we can say that Huma is back in the fashion game with her sublime dress.
What do you think about Huma's dress for Manto screening? Tell us in the comments section below.
