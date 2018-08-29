Subscribe to Boldsky
Huma Qureshi's Peacock-Hued Lehenga Celebrates Rajasthan's Grandeur

Huma Qureshi fashion

After mesmerising us at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018, Huma Qureshi bowled us over yet again with this stunning Anita Dongre lehenga. The prolific actress wore this attire for the reality show, 'India's Best Dramebaaz' photoshoot. She looked resplendent in her traditional look and gave us a new bridal attire colour for this season.

Yes, her lehenga was not red but dipped in luxuriant green colour. It was a peacock green-hued ethnic outfit to be exact and her lehenga also brought alive the grandeur of the princely state, Rajasthan. This Anoush lehenga featured a half-sleeved blouse that was enhanced by vivid embroidery.

Huma Qureshi lehengas

Huma paired it with a pleated and flared skirt, which complemented the lehenga and celebrated the country's master craftsmanship. Her skirt and blouse were accentuated by hand-embroidered zardozi details. The intricate patterns highlighted the precision and painstaking efforts employed on the fine fabrics by the artisans.

Anita's signature hand-cut gotta patti work also added to the lehenga. The actress also draped a subtly embroidered ivory net dupatta to spruce up her ethnic avatar. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actress wore elaborate sandals and her exquisite danglers came from Pinkcity- a line of Rajasthani jewellery, designed by Anita Dongre.

Huma Qureshi traditional looks

Her makeup was dewy and marked by a dark pink lip shade and heavy mascara. Huma's impeccably-done middle-parted bun rounded off her look.

Well, we absolutely found Huma Qureshi breathtaking in her lehenga. Did you too?

    fashion bollywood huma qureshi
    Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 14:55 [IST]
