Huma Is A Delight To Watch In A White Kaftan Dress

Ever since her return from the Cannes Film Festival, actor Huma Qureshi has elevated her fashion game and is fast becoming the style icon. At Cannes, Huma sported almost every attire right from androgynous pantsuit to a voluminous gown, and proved to us that she has to been taken as seriously as her contemporary stylistas.

Recently, at a Samsung event, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress donned a pristine white dress. The diva looked so pretty that we just couldn't stop admiring her. Huma was all beaming and wore a million-dollar smile as she posed effortlessly for the shutterbugs.

Standing against the striking backdrop marked by an intricate wall-carpet hanging and rich antique furniture, Huma was a vision to behold. Her kaftan-style midi dress was perfect for the occasion and it featured a plunging V-neckline. Her semi-translucent dress had a wispy touch and was as dreamy as her. There was something very romantic and old-world about Huma's attire and yes, we would want to have it in our wardrobes right now. Don't we all?

She kept her stunning look jewellery-free. On the contrary, the only accessory that she sported was a gold watch, which actually popped out because of her ivory ensemble. Her light beige-coloured pumps not only complemented but also enhanced her overall look.

Huma's makeup artist kept her makeup light and dewy, while her side-swept tresses was a smart move, as it made her look classier.

Elegance personified, wasn't she?