    Huma Qureshi Ups Her Cannes 2019 Fashion Closet With A Statement Floral Jumpsuit

    By
    |
    Huma Qureshi Cannes
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    For the Chopard party hosted by Priyanka and Nick Jonas, Huma Qureshi came dressed in an edgy floral jumpsuit, which was by Ralph Lauren. With this ensemble, Huma proved that her Cannes wardrobe is experimental and interesting. It was a sophisticated number and we absolutely loved it. She looked super stylish and we can't wait to decode her impressive look.

    So, Huma wore a matte black jumpsuit, which seemed like a gown because of the halter cape. So, with this number of hers, she also made a strong case for trending cape fashion. The attire was absolutely dramatic and enhanced by white floral accents. Her ensemble had a metallic finish and was accentuated by crisp cuts. This ensemble of Huma's was one of the most rejuvenating party numbers that we had seen in a long time.

    Huma Qureshi Cannes Film Festival 2019
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    She kept her look minimal since her outfit was a statement number. However, the actress did accessorise her look with a David Morris floral emerald ring that truly notched up her style quotient. The makeup was light with a minty pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept layered wavy tresses absolutely upped her look of the night. So, what do you think about Huma's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 21:43 [IST]
