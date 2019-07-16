Just In
Deepika Padukone's Latest Airport Look Is All Things Cool And Comfy
Deepika Padukone just returned from Wimbledon 2019 and was spotted at the airport. Her latest look was a departure from the usual structured outfits. In fact, lately we have noticed a slight shift in Deepika's airport dress game. The diva's airport fashion has become quirkier and more carefree. Her outfits have become more experimental and this latest one was absolutely that.
The actress, who has a strong love for denims it seems, sported a denim jacket, which was oversized and light blue-hued. It was a totally anti-fit part of her ensemble, which she paired with a long and loose white shirt. The shirt was collared and exuded breezy vibes. Well, this combination of hers seemed perfect for hot and humid weather. Her attire looked comfortable and Deepika also teamed it with black stockings, which added a chic effect.
Deepika wore black boots, which notched up her look and carried a classy purse in a cross-bodied style. She wore black shades and the make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Deepika was all-smiles and inspired us to slip into something as cool as her outfit. Well, she has been delivering us some high and interesting fashion goals these days. So, what do you think about her airport look? Let us know that in the comment section.