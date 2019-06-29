ENGLISH

    Headed To A Chilly Destination? Shraddha & Deepika Have Winter-perfect Outfit Ideas

    Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were recently spotted at the airport. While Shraddha flaunted a casual airport outfit, Deepika went for another experimental number. They totally inspired us to step up our fashion game and look our stylish best at the airport. Let's find out what these divas wore.

    Shraddha Kapoor Airport Looks

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Headed to some chilly location? If yes, Shraddha Kapoor has an outfit suggestion for you. The actress, whose airport style is usually sporty, donned a pink tee and paired it with edgy high-waist denim trousers. She also draped a grey woolen shawl with her ensemble, which enhanced the comfort quotient. The actress teamed her attire with white sports shoes and wore classy spectacles. The make-up was dewy with a bright pink lip shade and the impeccable ponytail completed her airport look.

    Deepika Padukone Airport Looks

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone's airport fashion game is absolutely getting stronger. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the diva looked classy in her all-black airport ensemble. She wore a black leather jacket and paired it with an elegant black dress. The actress wore black boots and carried a black bag with her. Deepika wore dark round-framed shades and the make-up was enhanced by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

    So, whose airport look you liked more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
