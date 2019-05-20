Travel In Denims, Inspires Deepika Padukone With Her Airport Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone left us speechless with her bow-inspired and lime green ruffled gowns at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actress gave us jaw-dropping moments with her dramatic ensembles and with these gowns, she clearly proved that her dress game is edgy and non-conformist. However, when it comes to her airport fashion, she has stuck to denims lately. Her recent three airport appearances have been about denim outfits. Well, the diva is clearly making a strong case for denim ensembles. Let's decode her denim attires and looks too.

The Denim Jumpsuit

Deepika Padukone's Agolde jumpsuit was one of the most trending ensembles on the social media. She wore it to the airport recently and impressed us with this collared full-sleeved ensemble that totally looked chic and comfy. It made for an impressive travel wear and Deepika gave us a styling tip too by pairing it with pointed hot pink May Jane pumps. This time, her makeup was nude-toned with a muted-shade lip shade and she accessorised her look with dark shades. The impeccable bun completed her airport look.

The Denim Jacket and Jeans

For her French Riviera journey, she again opted for denim but this time, she gave it a formal touch. Her attire consisted of a plain white shirt and and the actress teamed it with a denim jacket and a complementing pair of jeans. With this ensemble, she taught us that comfort should be a priority while travelling. She paired her outfit with pointed red flats. The diva carried a printed bag with her and her makeup was lit-up by a brown lip shade and geometric frames. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look.

The Long Denim Jacket

Now, for the latest airport outfit, her denim journey took a sassy turn. The actress returned from Cannes and stunned us in a trendy ensemble, which was so inspiring. Deepika paired her black-hued Balmain top with an old-school leather pants. Her distressed Alexander Wang long denim jacket absolutely spruced up her avatar. She wore black boots, which were made for walking. The stylish bag came from Celine and her shades totally had all our attention. The makeup was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and the neat hairdo wrapped up her avatar.

So, which denim look of Deepika Padukone's would you like to ace? Let us know that in the comment section.