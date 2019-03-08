ENGLISH

    Shraddha Kapoor's 'Pyaar' Crop Top Totally Caught Our Attention

    By
    |
    Shraddha Kapoor Airport Look

    Shraddha Kapoor has been giving us quirky and cool fashion goals. Yesterday, she wowed us with her nightsuit-inspired airport outfit and today, she made a strong case for separates. Her ensemble was simple yet eye-catching by all means. Well, she most definitely gave us crop top goals. Here take a look.

    Shraddha Kapoor Fashion

    So, Shraddha wore a white crop top, which featured breezy sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline. Her top was accentuated by the word, 'Pyaar' in Hindi. Well, Shraddha did spread some love in a quirky fashionable way and she paired her top with navy blue jeggings, which beautifully colour-blocked her white top.

    Shraddha Kapoor Style

    Shraddha wore white sports shoes to notch up her look and accessorised her look with a wristband, which gave her look a sporty touch. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her airport avatar. So, what do you think about Shraddha Kapoor's airport avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 17:13 [IST]
