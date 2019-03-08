Shraddha Kapoor's 'Pyaar' Crop Top Totally Caught Our Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shraddha Kapoor has been giving us quirky and cool fashion goals. Yesterday, she wowed us with her nightsuit-inspired airport outfit and today, she made a strong case for separates. Her ensemble was simple yet eye-catching by all means. Well, she most definitely gave us crop top goals. Here take a look.

So, Shraddha wore a white crop top, which featured breezy sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline. Her top was accentuated by the word, 'Pyaar' in Hindi. Well, Shraddha did spread some love in a quirky fashionable way and she paired her top with navy blue jeggings, which beautifully colour-blocked her white top.

Shraddha wore white sports shoes to notch up her look and accessorised her look with a wristband, which gave her look a sporty touch. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her airport avatar. So, what do you think about Shraddha Kapoor's airport avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.