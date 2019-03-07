ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shraddha Kapoor’s Latest Airport Outfit Is Pretty Eye-opening And All Things Green

    By
    |
    Shraddha Kapoor Fashion

    Shraddha Kapoor's latest airport outfit was pretty eye-opening. She wore humble nightwear and rocked it as day wear. The 'Stree' actress gave us one of the comfiest airport outfit goals- something, which we could totally try out. Casual and fuss-free, her airport ensemble looked fun and with this, she exuded carefree vibes. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Shraddha wore an all-green airport ensemble, which consisted of a collared full-sleeved shirt and pyjamas. Her attire seemed totally laidback but it did have a whiff of shiny metallic touch, which added to the glam effect. The ensemble featured subtle stripes and breezy silhouette. Perfect for long journeys, Shraddha pulled off her attire effortlessly.

    Shraddha Kapoor Style

    She teamed her outfit of the day with white velcro shoes, which added to the comfort quotient. Her makeup was light and refreshing. Her makeup was highlighted by a soft pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The sleek side-swept tresses completed her airport avatar. So, what do you think about Shraddha's airport outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue