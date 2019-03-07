Shraddha Kapoor’s Latest Airport Outfit Is Pretty Eye-opening And All Things Green Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shraddha Kapoor's latest airport outfit was pretty eye-opening. She wore humble nightwear and rocked it as day wear. The 'Stree' actress gave us one of the comfiest airport outfit goals- something, which we could totally try out. Casual and fuss-free, her airport ensemble looked fun and with this, she exuded carefree vibes. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Shraddha wore an all-green airport ensemble, which consisted of a collared full-sleeved shirt and pyjamas. Her attire seemed totally laidback but it did have a whiff of shiny metallic touch, which added to the glam effect. The ensemble featured subtle stripes and breezy silhouette. Perfect for long journeys, Shraddha pulled off her attire effortlessly.

She teamed her outfit of the day with white velcro shoes, which added to the comfort quotient. Her makeup was light and refreshing. Her makeup was highlighted by a soft pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The sleek side-swept tresses completed her airport avatar. So, what do you think about Shraddha's airport outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.