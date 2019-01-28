Shraddha Kapoor's Pink And Silver Lehenga Is Perfect For Spring Weddings

Shraddha Kapoor looked ethereal as she attended the annual Umang Police Show. The 'Stree' star played with pastels and quintessential floral accents. She wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble and left us speechless. It was one of the most beautiful and refreshing outfits of the evening. Shraddha's attire was notched up by a whiff of dreamy touch.

There was a brush of embellishments and embroidered details in her outfit. It consisted of a blouse that was sleeveless and adorned with intricate silver accents. The actress paired the bodice of the attire with a lehenga that was dipped in the shades of pink. The hue graduated from light to dark, which added an interesting dimension. The meticulous floral details in her flared skirt brought alive the delicate feel of spring.

Shraddha teamed her ensemble with a sheer dupatta that was highlighted by white and pink hue. Her dupatta also featured a sprinkle of floral appliqué. She also carried a complementing potli bag with her and accessorised her look with diamond earrings. The makeup was refreshing with a pink lip shade, subtly highlighted cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The wavy tresses completed her ethnic avatar. Shraddha was a vision to behold. So, how did you find her outfit of the night? Let us know that in the comment section.