ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Shraddha Kapoor's Pink And Silver Lehenga Is Perfect For Spring Weddings

By
Shraddha Kapoor Umang Police Show

Shraddha Kapoor looked ethereal as she attended the annual Umang Police Show. The 'Stree' star played with pastels and quintessential floral accents. She wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble and left us speechless. It was one of the most beautiful and refreshing outfits of the evening. Shraddha's attire was notched up by a whiff of dreamy touch.

Shraddha Kapoor Fashion

There was a brush of embellishments and embroidered details in her outfit. It consisted of a blouse that was sleeveless and adorned with intricate silver accents. The actress paired the bodice of the attire with a lehenga that was dipped in the shades of pink. The hue graduated from light to dark, which added an interesting dimension. The meticulous floral details in her flared skirt brought alive the delicate feel of spring.

Shraddha Kapoor Style

Shraddha teamed her ensemble with a sheer dupatta that was highlighted by white and pink hue. Her dupatta also featured a sprinkle of floral appliqué. She also carried a complementing potli bag with her and accessorised her look with diamond earrings. The makeup was refreshing with a pink lip shade, subtly highlighted cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The wavy tresses completed her ethnic avatar. Shraddha was a vision to behold. So, how did you find her outfit of the night? Let us know that in the comment section.

Shraddha Kapoor News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue