A Chikankari Suit Should Be Our Next Airport Outfit, Convinces Shraddha Kapoor

By
Shraddha Kapoor Fashion

Shraddha Kapoor was the latest celebrity, who had us convinced that a humble salwar kameez should be our latest airport outfit. The actress looked fresh as a daisy as she surprised us with her ethnic wear. She wore a beautiful outfit that we couldn't take our eyes off.

Shraddha Kapoor Airport Looks

So, Shraddha wore a full-sleeved and white-hued chikankari kurta. With her outfit, she promoted the traditional craftsmanship of Lucknow. Her kurta featured sheer sleeves and was adorned with intricately done floral embroidery. She teamed it plain white-hued churidaar pyjamais, which went well with her kurta.

Shraddha Kapoor Style

Shraddha also draped a yellow-hued dupatta, which spruced up her look. Her dupatta was casually draped and was accentuated by pastel-hued floral prints. With this dupatta of hers, Shraddha also gave us dupatta goals. The actress paired her outfit with beige flat sandals. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and she kept her tresses middle-parted. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings.

So, how did you find Shraddha Kapoor's airport outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood shraddha kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2018
     

