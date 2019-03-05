Shraddha Kapoor's Sweater Dress Is Something That Can Give You Instant Confidence Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shraddha Kapoor has got one of the best street style games in the Hindi film industry. Well, her latest outfit was clearly a proof. Understated and cool, she wore a humble dress for an outing. Her ensemble was casual and she looked effortlessly pretty. Let's take a look at this dress of hers.

The 'Stree' actress wore a sweater dress, which was sharply V-necked and seemed totally comfy. Her attire exuded laidback vibes and this dress of hers was certainly ideal for brunch outing with friends or for travelling. Shraddha pulled it off confidently and paired her dress with nude-toned strappy heels, which contrasted her attire.

The actress carried an abstract side bag with her to notch up her sporty avatar. It was a multi-hued purse and she spruced up her avatar with delicate studs. The makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The messy tresses completed her chic look. We thought Shraddha looked totally classy and sassy. So, what do think about Shraddha Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.