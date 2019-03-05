ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shraddha Kapoor's Sweater Dress Is Something That Can Give You Instant Confidence

    By
    |
    Shraddha Kapoor Fashion

    Shraddha Kapoor has got one of the best street style games in the Hindi film industry. Well, her latest outfit was clearly a proof. Understated and cool, she wore a humble dress for an outing. Her ensemble was casual and she looked effortlessly pretty. Let's take a look at this dress of hers.

    Shraddha Kapoor Style

    The 'Stree' actress wore a sweater dress, which was sharply V-necked and seemed totally comfy. Her attire exuded laidback vibes and this dress of hers was certainly ideal for brunch outing with friends or for travelling. Shraddha pulled it off confidently and paired her dress with nude-toned strappy heels, which contrasted her attire.

    Shraddha Kapoor Dresses

    The actress carried an abstract side bag with her to notch up her sporty avatar. It was a multi-hued purse and she spruced up her avatar with delicate studs. The makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The messy tresses completed her chic look. We thought Shraddha looked totally classy and sassy. So, what do think about Shraddha Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: shraddha kapoor celeb spotting
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue