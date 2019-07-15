Deepika Padukone Pays A Tribute To Wimbledon 2019 With Her All-White Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha were also personally invited for the Men's Singles Wimbledon 2019 final, which was between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The actress paid a tribute to the sport by opting for an all-white ensemble. White is the official colour of Wimbledon and players are supposed to wear only white-hued outfits. So, it seemed fair that Deepika wore a white outfit and that too from Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren's ensemble becomes significant as the brand, Polo Ralph Lauren has been the official partner of Wimbledon since 2006. In fact, it is this brand, which has given navy, purple, and green hues to Wimbledon. So, Deepika truly honoured the most prestigious grand slam tournament of tennis. Her attire was a cross between sporty and stylish and she looked totally understated. The prolific actress sported cotton-linen palazzo pants from the Spring 2019 collection. She looked chic in summer whites and teamed her attire with a full-sleeved shirt and a lightweight silk georgette blouse.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she paired her white ensemble with pointed brown sandals and carried the iconic Ralph Lauren bag with her. She looked amazing and accessorised her look with metallic hoop earrings. The make-up was dewy-toned with contoured cheekbones and a matte brown lip shade. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Deepika gave us a refreshing athleisure look of the day. What do you think about her attire and look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.