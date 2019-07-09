ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone's Met Gala & Cannes Gowns Recreated For Vadodara Pride Parade

    By
    |
    Deepika Padukone Vadodara Pride Parade

    Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story to share a special moment. She posted a picture from Vadodara Pride Parade and captioned the pic as, "It was heartening to see them wear their vision of my Cannes and Met Gala outfits for the pride parade march in Vadodara. I came across some pictures of them and they looked absolutely stunning." Well, we were stunned too to see the uncanny resemblance. Deepika's original outfits and those worn by the pride community had a striking similarity.

    Deepika Padukone Cannes

    So, one of the members, wore a lime green Giambattista Valli gown, which Deepika wore at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It was an edgy gown, which was accentuated by ruffles and Deepika had paired it with a silk headgear too. Apart from the gown, the member even donned the headgear. Not just her Cannes gown, her 2019 Met Gala gown was also donned by another member. So, for the Met Gala this year, Deepika donned an electric pink gown, which was by Zac Posen. And we thought, wow, that is so similar.

    Deepika Padukone Met Gala

    Even Deepika's Met Gala 2018 red gown by Prabal Gurung was also sported by one of the members. It was a beautiful recreation of Deepika's gowns. It was like haute couture on the road. So, what do you think about this fashion moment? Let us know that in the comment section.

