Deepika Padukone's Sporty Ensemble Is Actually Our Cup Of Tea Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sporty and classy, Deepika Padukone's airport outfits are only getting comfier with time. The actress, who just opened about her depression and other aspects her life for the Vogue India August issue, surprised us with her latest airport avatar. It was something that we could don too. Plus, her outfit came from a brand, whose retail outlet is not at all difficult to find. So, Deepika Padukone's ensemble came from the brand, Nike.

She wore an all-black number from Nike and it was a fuss-free separates ensembles with pockets. It seemed like a laidback number, perfect for travelling. For anyone, who is into athleisure, this look was a must-ace one. Deepika paired her ensemble with white sports shoes and carried a money bag, which was also from Nike. Adding to that, we found it a pretty practical way of carrying a bag.

Deepika Padukone spruced up her look with black shades. The makeup was nude-toned and mostly natural. She just used a pink lip shade to notch up her avatar and the impeccable ponytail went well with her sporty look. Deepika looked fabulous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.