Best Of Deepika Padukone Fashion: The Diva Won Us With Her Elegant Outfits In 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Deepika Padukone is that one actress in the Bollywood industry who doesn't need a fashionable outfit to catch attention. She can effortlessly make heads turn. From ethnic to western outfits and dramatic to classy, Deepika's 2019 fashion wardrobe is a mixture of all.

As we say goodbye to 2019, let us take a glimpse of the sophisticated outifts sported by the Chhapaakactress, which took our breath away. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, here are Deepika Padukone's amazing looks.

Deepika Padukone In A Classic Black Midi For one of the promotional rounds of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone donned a full-sleeved round-collar plain classic midi dress from Emilia Wickstead and looked a class apart. Her dress was accentuated by tucked pleats on the neckline. She completed her look with macthing stiletto heels from the label Giuseppe Zanotti. Deepika's ankle-strapped sandals featured oversized peony flower on the back, which added stylish quotient. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of exquisite diamond chandelier earrings, a gold-toned bangle, and ring. Her makeup was highlighted by kohled eyes, dark glittering eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. Deepika Padukone left her side-parted highlighted sleek tresses. Deepika Padukone In An All-White Ensemble At an event in Delhi, Deepika Padukone sported an all-white ensemble and looked sophisticated. Her outfit consisted of a white shirt and matching comfy bottoms. Her full-sleeved long pointed collar-buttoned shirt was accentuated by knotted flared sleeves. She teamed it with high-waist matching pants and completed her look with pointed beige sandals, which complemented her attire. The diva also carried a golden box bag with her. She upped her look with a pair of silver-toned chandelier earrings and white nail paint. Sharp contouring marked by kohled eyes with nude-hued eye shadow, and bright red lip shade spruced up her look. Deepika let loose her curled locks. Deepika Padukone In A Yellow Mermaid Gown With Jacket For the Met Gala after-party, Deepika Padukone wore a sleeveless plunging neckline bright-yellow body-hugging gown by Zac Posen that featured mermaid-cut. The hem of her gown was accentuated by pleated and ruffled edges. The actress paired her ensemble with a black and white patterned abstract jacket. She completed her look with neon-yellow strappy heels from Stuart Weitzman and classy textured purse from Off-White. Deepika accessorised her look with contrasting blue drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. Her makeup was highlighted by a matte maroon lip shade and smoky eyes. The signature high ponytail went well with her look. Deepika Padukone In A Lava Red Gown At the Zee Cine Awards, Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous in a lava red gown by Gaurav Gupta. Her sculptural tube gown was accentuated by origami folds and featured sharp cuts and structural silhouette. The diva's gown was enhanced by delicate pleats and a train, which gave her look a dreamy touch. She accessorised her look with a pair of studs and bling ring. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and bright red lip shade elevated her look. Deepika Padukone tied her poofy tresses into a half-updo. Though her outfit was a bit stylish, but she kept it sophisticated with minimal makeup and jewellery. Deepika Padukone In A Red Sabyasachi Sari For Akash Ambani's wedding, Deepika Padukone opted for a beautiful red sari by Sabyasachi and looked elegant. Her sari was accentuated by floral accents and intricate thread work while the border was enhanced by embellishments. The diva draped the pallu of her sari in the most sophisticated way and paired her sari with a plunging neckline matching blouse. She upped her ethnic look with a royal rani pearl necklace and an exquisite choker, which came with a brooch. The actress further accessorised her look with floral studs and a delicate ring. Minimal base marked by winged eye liner, highlighted cheekbones, and matte red lip shade rounded out her avatar. Deepika pulled back her tresses into a ponytail. Deepika Padukone In An Ivory Chikankari Sari Deepika Padukone proved simplicity is the ultimate sophistciation in a pure white chikankari sari by Rahul Mishra. Her pretty sari was accentuated by chikankari work and designer laced border. She paired her ivory sari with a ‘zehlige' beaten half-sleeved golden blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned floral earrings. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink matte lip shade spruced up her look. Deepika Padukone tied back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat and elegant low bun.

We extremely loved Deepika Padukone's sophisticated looks. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Deepika Padukone