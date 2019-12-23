Deepika Padukone Looks Sweet Like A Candy In Blue Checkered Co-ords Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

While the winters have made us shiver with cold, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been raising the temperature these days with her sizzling outfits. As we know that the diva is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Chhapaak and she's been making stunning statements in her designer outfits.

For the recent promotional round, Deepika picked an easy breezy outfit from her summer closet, which was a pretty blue checkered separates. The actress looked so cute in her blue attire and we absolutely loved her get-up. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

Deepika Padukone looked fresh and lively in blue & white checkered separates, which came from the London-based brand Anna Mason. Her co-ords featured a knotted cut-sleeved plunging neckline crop peplum top, that featured bow at the front. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she teamed it with high-waist ankle-length matching skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by ruffled hem, side-slit, button detailing, and two side pockets. The actress completed her look with pointed dark blue-hued pumps from Saint Laurent. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings from Dolce & Gabbana.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Deepika slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The pretty half updo with slight curled ends suited the diva's look.

We absolutely loved Deepika Padukone's blue checkered co-ords. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic credits: Deepika Padukone