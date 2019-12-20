Just In
Athiya Shetty And Deepika Padukone Have Warm Sweater Goals For Us
Athiya Shetty and Deepika Padukone recently gave us winter-perfect airport outfit goals. They looked simple and inspired us to slay it with wardrobe basics. Sans any frills and fancies, their airport outfits were relatable and something we could easily wear too. There was a level of colour block. So, let's decode their airport outfits.
Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty also kept it simple in her ensemble that consisted of a brown sweater and black trousers. It was an edgy number and seemed so comfy and warm. Athiya's makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look. She carried a strolley with her.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in her outfit that consisted of a full-sleeved pink sweater and jeans. Her sweater was knitted and she paired it with light blue denims. She accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. Her new short tresses rounded out her avatar. Deepika Padukone looked amazing.
So, whose attire and look did you look more? Let us know that in the comment section.