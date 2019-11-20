Athiya Shetty's Traditional Outfits Are What You Should Invest In For This Wedding Season Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress Athiya Shetty has gained fame after her stunning performance in the movie. Of late, the actress has also given us a lot of traditional wear goals. With wedding season around the corner, her outfits are what you need. So, let's take a look at her traditional outfit game for some fresh inspiration.

Athiya Shetty In A Colour-Blocked Number So, Athiya Shetty recently wore a gorgeous number by Payal Khandwala. Her outfit was vibrant and her jewellery game was strong too. She wore a silk outfit that consisted of a purple half-sleeved blouse, which was accentuated by golden-toned floral accents and white flared bottoms, which were plain-hued. She teamed it with a plain purple dupatta with golden border and embellished juttis. Styled by Ami Patel, she accessorised her look with a statement gold neckpiece by Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by bronzer, brownish-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Athiya Shetty In A Floral Suit For the movie promotion, Athiya also donned a floral suit, which we so liked as it was simple and understated. Her suit was soft orange-hued and seemed plain but it was her dupatta that spruced up her look. The ivory and orange dupatta came alive with beautiful floral patterns and she paired her attire with black-hued flats. The makeup was natural and lit up by pink lip shade. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. This suit seemed ideal for light functions and even perfect for regular days. Athiya Shetty In A Multi-Hued Lehenga Athiya Shetty is among the most sought-after showstoppers and she recently walked the ramp at the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week for Mahima Mahajan. The actress wore a lehenga that consisted of a glittering blue blouse and a voluminous skirt with orange, blue, pink, and red nature-inspired patterns. She also draped a complementing dupatta. She upped her look with a gemstone neckpiece. The makeup was dewy with contoured pink cheekbones, red lip shade, and subtle kohl with golden eye shadow. The side-swept tresses elevated her look. Athiya Shetty In A Red Lehenga The diva also wore an all-red Anita Dongre lehenga that consisted of a sleeveless blouse and flared skirt with light floral accents and intricate patterns. It was a gorgeous number and seemed so sophisticated and wedding-perfect. Athiya also draped a matching lightweight dupatta with her attire and spruced up her look with a dazzling neckpiece and delicate drop earrings. The makeup was enhanced by red lip shade and bronzer. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Athiya Shetty In An Embellished Attire For Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Athiya Shetty wore a Tarun Tahiliani gharara set. It was a beautifully embellished soft golden attire that consisted of a short kurti and flared trousers. It was meticulously-patterned number with intricate designs. She also draped a matching dupatta with her attire. Styled by Chandini Whabi, she elevated her look with a light maangtikka and statement ring by Anmol. Her delicate studs were from Gehna Jewellers. The cheekbones were contoured and her look was spruced up by matte lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

So, which traditional outfit of Athiya Shetty's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photo Credit: Athiya Shetty's Instagram