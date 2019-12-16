Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Outfits Are Abandon From All Things Conventional Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh represented the new cool at the U2 India concert. The two wore casual outfits and gave us outfit ideas for concert evenings. While Deepika made a strong case for colour-blocks, we thought Ranveer's pants were absolutely vibrant. Let's decode their outfits, which have stunned us.

So, Deepika Padukone wore a long white shirt and shorts. She went for a comfy look and her look had a whiff of a sporty touch. Her shirt was from Jacquemus and she paired it with black shorts. Apart from her attire, her belt was striking and seemed like a practical idea. Her belt was from Acne Studios. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Chhapaak actress notched up her look with large hoop earrings and a metallic chain. She wore black shoes, which were from Nike. The makeup was enhanced by a winged eye liner and pink lip shade. Her brand new hairstyle completed her look.

Ranveer Singh's attire was abandon from all things conventional. He played with contrasting hues too. So, the Gully Boy actor wore a black tee and paired it with red metallic pants, which we so loved. He also wore black sports shoes and the yellow pouch upped his look. Ranveer completed his look with sassy shades and a hat.

So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's outfits? Let us know that.