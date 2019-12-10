Deepika Padukone Keeps It Classy In A Classic Black Midi Dress For Chhapaak Trailer Launch Event

ENGLISH

    The wait is finally over as the trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak film unveiled on the internet today. For the trailer launch event, the actress stepped out in a classic black classic midi dress and stunned everyone with her classy and sophisticated look. Well, Deepika is one of the most stylish divas in the Bollywood industry and we all are highly inspired by her, when it comes to fashion. So, let us take a close look at her fabulous outfit and decode it.

    So, Deepika Padukone donned a full-sleeved round-collar plain classic black midi dress from Emilia Wickstead and looked a class apart. Her dress was accentuated by tucked pleats on the neckline. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she teamed it with matching stiletto heels from the label Giuseppe Zanotti. Deepika's ankle-strapped sandals featured oversized peony flower on the back, which enhanced the style quotient. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of exquisite diamond chandelier earrings, a gold-toned bangle, and ring.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Deepika Padukone slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, mascara, dark glittering eye shadow, and light pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her side-parted blonde-highlighted sleek tresses.

    We absolutely loved Deepika Padukone's gorgeous dress and stunning look. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Shaleena Nathani

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
