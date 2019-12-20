Just In
Deepika Padukone’s Pretty Pink Floral Ensemble For Chhapaak Promotions Is A Visual Treat
Currently Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is on a slaying spree as she is promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The diva has been putting her best fashion foot forward and making heads turn at the promotions.
Recently, Deepika again stunned us with a delightful pretty pink floral ensemble, which she wore for Jaipur promotions. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, for the film promotion, Deepika Padukone opted for a pretty ensemble, which was accentuated by richpink floral accents and purple-hued butterfly patterns. Her outfit featured a cut-sleeved plunging neckline body-hugging top. She teamed it with matching floor-length flared pants. The actress paired her ensemble with a complementing cape that featured fluffy bishop sleeves and added dramatic quotient. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of green-stone detailed earrings and silver-toned rings.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Deepika Padukone tied back her short tresses into a low ponytail.
We absolutely loved Deepika's ensemble. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Deepika Padukone