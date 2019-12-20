ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deepika Padukone’s Pretty Pink Floral Ensemble For Chhapaak Promotions Is A Visual Treat

    By
    |

    Currently Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is on a slaying spree as she is promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The diva has been putting her best fashion foot forward and making heads turn at the promotions.

    Recently, Deepika again stunned us with a delightful pretty pink floral ensemble, which she wore for Jaipur promotions. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the film promotion, Deepika Padukone opted for a pretty ensemble, which was accentuated by richpink floral accents and purple-hued butterfly patterns. Her outfit featured a cut-sleeved plunging neckline body-hugging top. She teamed it with matching floor-length flared pants. The actress paired her ensemble with a complementing cape that featured fluffy bishop sleeves and added dramatic quotient. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of green-stone detailed earrings and silver-toned rings.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Deepika Padukone tied back her short tresses into a low ponytail.

    We absolutely loved Deepika's ensemble. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Deepika Padukone

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue