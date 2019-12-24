Deepika Padukone Keeps It Simple With Her Orange Dress But Still Catches Our Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Currently Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Chhapaak and we are absoutely loving how the actress is slaying it in her gorgeous outfits . From red floral sari to candy blue separates, the diva has been blossoming in fresh and lively outfits.

Lately, Deepika came up with yet another eye-catching dress. For the recent promotional round, the actress stepped out in a simple orange number, which had all our attention. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it.

So, for the Chhapaak promotions in Dance Plus 5, Deepika Padukone opted for a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline ankle-length plain bright-orange dress, which came from the label Emilia Wickstead. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her body-hugging and backless dress featured a back slit. She completed her look with a pair of pointed matching pumps. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned long earrings and silver toned ring.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by slight contoured T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline spruced up her look. Filled thick brows, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and orange lip shade wrapped up her look. Deepika flaunted her side-parted shoulder-length new edgy haircut, which suited her look.

Deepika Padukone's orange dress was simply beautiful and she gave us cues on how to rock it without doing much. The actress looked classy in her orange number. What do you think about her dress? Do let us know in the comment section.