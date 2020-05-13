Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says, ‘Don’t Be Relatable’ As She Poses In Her Embellished Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's lavish home pictures had been doing rounds on the internet. And now the diva posted high-quotient fashionable photoshoot pictures on her Instagram feed. Her pictures had her posing on her plush upholstered chair with gold-toned accents. The intricately-done showpiece and rich muted wallpaper in the backdrop added to the regal touch. Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in her dress, which we have decoded for you. Apparently, she was bored in the house and had an interesting message for her followers, which read, "Wake up, make up, and don't be relatable." Well, this was quite a unique message and particularly the last three words were worth noticing. However, coming back to her attire, this is what she wore.

So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was dressed to impress in her embellished golden-silverish gown that was sleeveless and featured shimmering details. The gown was beautifully textured and seemed lightweight with sheer touch. Her ensemble seemed ideal for any red carpet event or cocktail parties. So, even in the lockdown, Sonam Kapoor gave us fashion goals. She teamed her ensemble with sandals, which upped her avatar.

The diva kept her jewellery game light but for those statement earrings. She wore gold heavy earrings that were adorned with diamond and white pearls. The earrings were old-fashioned with sleek gold string. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and winged eyeliner spruced up her avatar. Sonam Kapoor left her wavy tresses side-swept and that rounded out her avatar. Her fashion truly inspired us and we loved this look of hers. So, what do you think about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's outfit and look? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram