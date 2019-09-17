Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Pantsuit Or Shraddha Kapoor’s Jumpsuit, Whose Red Outfit Looks Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Neerja actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been flaunting red-coloured outfits since the first day of promotions of The Zoya Factor. Recently, at the film's screening event, the fashionista was seen in a bright red pantsuit, which looked quite sophisticated.

On the other hand, Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed from her recent photoshoot. Shraddha too sported a red-hued ensemble but the red colour of her outfit was a shade darker than that of Sonam Kapoor's. So, let's take a close look at Sonam and Shraddha's red suits and find out whose attire looked better.

Sonam Kapoor's Bright Red Pantsuit

For The Zoya Factor screening, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a bright red pantsuit by Akris. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved and collared short blazer and high-rise oversized pants. The actress completed her look with black sandals by Valentino. Sonam also carried a textured black Prada bag, which gave her look a classy touch. The diva accessorised her look with cute heart-shaped matching studs, which came from Amaris By Prerna Rajpal. She adorned her side-parted sleek tresses with vibrant cupid-inspired hair clip, which was from Schiaparelli x John Nollet Paris. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip shade rounded out her look.

Shraddha Kapoor's Deep Red Pantsuit

So, in her recent Instagram post, Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a sleeveless V-shaped neckline jumpsuit by Notebook. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her deep red ensemble was accentuated by overlapping detail and a statement belt that added structure to her attire. She teamed her outfit with a pair of beige-coloured pumps. The actress accessorised her look with big golden-toned hoops, which came from the label, Misho. Shraddha Kapoor left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with minimal base marked by pointed brows, soft kohled eyes, pink blush, and matte pink lip shade.

So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shraddha Kapoor, both looked sophisticated in their own outfits but we liked Shraddha Kapoor's jumpsuit more as she pulled it off perfectly.

What do you think about their outfits? Whose outfit did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.