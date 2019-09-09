Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Paints The Town Red Again With These Two Eye-catching Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is in no mood of taking a break from her red fashion game for the promotional rounds of her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. The actress has been donning eye-catching red outfits for most of the promotional rounds. Recently, the fashionista flaunted two more new outfits from her red-hued inspired wardrobe and she looked super stunning in both the ensembles. Let's take a close look at her two attires and decode it.

Sonam Kapoor In All-Red Suit Set

For one of the promotions, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for an all-rose red suit set by Valentino, which consisted of a midi dress, blazer, and trousers. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her midi dress was enhanced by flares at the hem. She teamed it with a matching pair of trousers. The full-sleeved single-breasted deep lapel blazer also added a quirky touch to her attire. She completed her look with black mule heel shoes and a brown bag, which were too by Valentino. The big white pearl studs spruced up her look. Sonam looked pretty as she pulled back her sleek tresses into a low bun. The pink make-up highlighted by winged eyeliner, light eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and, blush and lip shade rounded out her look. Sonam Kapoor looked a class apart in the red suit.

Sonam Kapoor In Brick Red Sari With Cape

For the film promotion on Kapil Sharma's comedy show, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a beautiful plain brick red sari by Anavila and paired with equally simple matching blouse. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she draped her sari in a classic style and teamed it up with a net-sleeved sheer cape to add a dramatic twist to her attire. She accessorised her look with ethnic gold-toned choker necklace and golden studs. The Neerja actress pulled back her mid-parted hair into a sleek low bun, which was adorned by colourful threads. Now that was a refreshing idea! She rounded out her look with neutral base makeup that was marked by inverted winged eyeliner, nude eye shadow, contoured face, pink blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor looked sophisticated in her dramatic sari and gave us an elegant sari goal.

So, which red attire of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's did you like the more? Feel free to share your opinions on her outfits in the comment section.