Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Again Gives Us Temple-Wear Goals With This Red Anarkali

If you are planning to visit a temple and don't want to wear those regular boring traditional outfits, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has an outfit idea for you. Dipped in red shade, her Masaba anarkali is perfect for temple visits and other festive occasions. Adding to that, we have also noticed how Sonam has been playing with red colour ever since The Zoya Factor trailer launch. Well, the actress feels red is her lucky colour and she, for sure, looks fabulous in red outfits. So, coming back to her latest red outfit, she wore it for the Ganpati puja in Andheri.

The outfit actually comes from Masaba's latest Ganesh Chaturthi collection. Detailed with tailored sleeves and a high-neck, Sonam Kapoor's outfit was sophisticated and at the same time vibrant. It was a Scarlet Chiffon Gold Tree Grid Anarkali, which she paired with Scarlet Tree Grid Dupatta. Her ensemble also featured subtle motifs, which accentuated her attire. Sonam teamed her anarkali suit with embellished juttis, which went well with her look.

She accessorised her look with elaborate gold jhumkis and chic rings, which upped her traditional fashion quotient. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The impeccable middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. However, talking about her temple visit, this is not the first time, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has wowed us. Of late, the Neerja actress also visited Shani temple to seek the blessings for her upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor. That time, Sonam wore an elegant Good Earth salwar suit, which was a brocade number and dipped in a shade of silver. Her suit consisted of a long kurta and cigarette pants. She teamed it with a sheer dupatta with rich red floral accents. She paired her ensemble with dazzling juttis by Bhumika Grover and her styling was minimally done by her sister, Rhea Kapoor.

So, how did you find Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's latest red ensemble. Are you inspired by her ethnic fashion for temple visits? Let us know that in the comment section.