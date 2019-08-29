Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Graces The Trailer Launch Event Of The Zoya Factor In A Traffic-Stopping Red Gown

ENGLISH

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us a stunning fashion moment today with this gorgeous red gown. The diva donned this ensemble for the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor. Her styling was top notch and done by none other than her sister, Rhea Kapoor. The makeup was interesting too. Well we have oodles to decode. So, let's talk about Sonam Kapoor's latest look of the day.

    Sonam wore a custom haute couture Georges Hobeika gown (the same designer, who designed Priyanka Chopra Jonas' white gown for Cannes 2019). Splashed in an absolutely vibrant shade of red, Sonam's gown was off-shouldered with halter-necked intricate flowy sleeves, which gave her attire a dramatic touch. Her attire was voluminous with a structured bodice. The soft pleats added to the dreamy effect and Sonam Kapoor paired her ensemble with pointed and embellished golden pumps, which contrasted her attire.

    She kept her jewellery minimal and sported metallic gold-toned sculptural earrings, which were from the label, Misho. Sonam also wore a chic ring and carried a blingy ivory clutch with her. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and nudish-pink eye shadow. Her dress was red-hued but the lip shade was pink. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her stylish avatar.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked fabulous. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

