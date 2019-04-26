ENGLISH

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Notches Up Her Look With Those Edgy Earrings

    By
    |
    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Fashion
    Instagram

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked absolutely stylish in her pantsuit, which she wore for the IWC Schaffhausen event recently. With this ensemble, the actress gave us another statement number that was a departure from the usual pantsuits. Her attire came from the studio, Eudon Choi. Styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam looked awesome in her attire.

    Her attire consisted of a sharp V-neckline jacket that featured exaggerated full sleeves and a figure-flattering silhouette. Her jacket had a whiff of an old-fashioned touch and Sonam paired it with straight-fit pants with slightly flared hem. Her ballerinas were totally classy and came from Louis Vuitton.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Style
    Instagram

    She accessorised her look with an elegant watch from IWC Schaffhausen. The diva wore metal earrings, which were absolutely worth-noticing. She also spruced up her look with chic rings. She carried a signature Louis Vuitton bag with her. The makeup was marked by a matte pink lip shade and well-defined kohl with a nude eye shadow. The bronzer and highlighted cheekbones added to the effect. The side-parted ponytail completed her look. So, what do you think about Sonam Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
