    Fierce And Fab, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Latest Look Is Perfect For A Comfy Resort Vacay

    By
    |
    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja News

    The occasion was a brand collaboration event between Fila India and VegNonVeg and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja graced the event with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The actress made a fashion statement and wore an experimental resort outfit, which was designed by Silvia Tcherassi. It was certainly one of the most unconventional looks of the night and Sonam pulled off her ensemble rather confidently.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Fashion

    She wore a mustard-hued Miosotis dress, which came from designer's Resort 2019 collection. Her summery dress was nuanced by bishop short sleeves with a stripped ribbon on each arm. The dress featured a v-shaped neckline and an oversized bow at the front. It was a flared midi dress with pockets and Sonam paired it with sports shoes, aptly termed 'Masala Mindblower'. Her shoes were dipped in yellow, ochre, maroon, and white hues and came from FILA x VegNonVeg.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Husband

    So, her look did have a huge whiff of sporty touch and she accessorised her look with gold metallic hoop earrings, which accentuated her stylish avatar. The makeup was fierce with a bold red lip shade, subtly contoured cheekbones with nude tone, and the eye makeup was light comparatively. The slightly middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Sonam's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    sonam kapoor ahuja celeb style
    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
