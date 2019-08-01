Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Can Set The Bridal Wear Trends With Her Vintage Regal Looks

ENGLISH

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's bridal shoot for the Bridal Asia magazine was absolutely refreshing and vintage. The shoot focussed on the old-world charm and Sonam looked gorgeous in her ensembles. And with wedding season around the corner, Sonam looked radiant and gave us a number of bridal wear goals. Her looks were a cross between modern sensibilities and past heritage. Take a look at her fashion shoot.

    So, Sonam's cover shoot lehenga was by her close friend, Anamika Khanna. Her attire was splashed in pastel hues and it was a colour-blocked number. Her attire was minty green-hued with intricate zari work and floral embroidery. Her pink dupatta featured a metallic touch and featured an elaborate border. The dupatta covered her head and Sonam accessorised her look with a heavy maang-tikka, statement ring, and a stunning choker. Her jewellery was from Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang. The makeup was highlighted by pink cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and soft kohl accompanied by soft pink eye shadow.

    For the second look, Sonam radiated romantic vibes. She wore a gorgeous ivory ensemble by Ritika Mirchandani. With ruffles, light floral embroidery in golden threadwork, and metallic skirt, her attire was more towards the contemporary side and the quintessential gold bridal jewellery was from Raniwala 1881. The makeup was notched up by dewy touches and the impeccable bun was adorned with red roses, which also gave her look a vintage effect.

    Sonam Kapoor also wore a bridal outfit by Amit Aggarwal, who presented his collection at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 and opened his flagship store in New Delhi. Her ensemble featured a blouse and voluminous skirt. The blouse was adorned with light floral accents and the skirt was enhanced by metallic textured patterns. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja paired her ensemble with light golden jacket. She lit up her look with a bun adorned with purple flowers. Her delicate jewellery came from Rare Heritage.

    Tarun Tahiliani closed the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported one of his exquisite ensembles for the shoot. It seemed like an anarkali outfit, which was beautifully embellished in gold and she paired her bridal outfit with complementing juttis, which came from the label 5 Elements. She wore sparkling jewellery from Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers. The makeup was dewy-toned with highlighted cheekbones and the middle-parted hairdo completed her look.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's vintage look also came alive with this sari look, which made us think about the royal past of the country. Sonam draped a lovely chikankari sari, which was ivory-hued and intricately done. Her sari was meticulously bordered and it was by Rahul Mishra, who won us over with his ensembles at India Couture Week 2019. Her layered emerald neckpiece came from Goenka India and she also wore drop earrings from the same brand to up her look. The makeup was nude-toned this time and the middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar. Sonam looked regal. So, which bridal ensemble of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

