Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Green Dress & Black Choker Made Us Think About The 19th Century Fashion Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's fashion just cannot be labeled. The actress, who touched 20 million followers on Instagram today, gave us a minimalist break. Sonam had been lately sporting a lot of printed maximalist ensembles but this time for her latest photoshoot, she dressed down a bit. Adding to that, Sonam's green dress made for a perfect summer season wear - the season of lush greenery. It was a dramatic number but more so because of the silhouette than the hue.

Sonam's dress was meticulously-detailed and angular, and came from the Spring'19 collection of Emilia Wickstead. Called a Birch dress, this dress featured a sharp square-neckline and fitted sleeves. The décolletage structured dress of Sonam's was crafted out of sculpted cloqué - the woven-fabric that gives a quilted effect. So, yes her dress seemed textured and she teamed it with chic black sandals, which complemented her attire.

The fashion diva carried an elegant textured and lustrous purse, which came from Judith Leiber. We felt the purse was a necessary accessory as it gave her look a complete touch. There was another small yet significant element to her look, which totally notched up her style game. The accessory was a sophisticated black choker, which gave her look an elite touch. Also, this choker went well with her dress as her dress was inspired by the 19th century fashion sensibilities and the choker fashion largely gained prominence in the late 19th century. So, kudos to her stylist Rhea Kapoor for adding a choker.

Not only her choker, the elegant rings also upped her look. The modern earrings by Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery gave her vintage avatar a defining touch. Sonam, who experiments a lot with make-up, gave us a dewy look this time. The make-up was lit up by a pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The messy bun rounded out her avatar and with this Sonam looked fresh out of a quintessential classic novel.