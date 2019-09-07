Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Continues Her Red Outfits Streak With This Floral Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been religiously promoting her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor with co-star Dulquer Salmaan. She's been giving us many head-turning moments with her gorgeous promotional outfits. Recently, the actress graced the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan's dance reality show, Dance India Dance.

The Neerja actress wore a red floral lehenga for the show and looked radiant as ever. Since, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja consider red as her lucky colour, she has been wearing red-hued outfits for the promotional rounds of her upcoming movie. Well, adding to that, Sonam with her red outfits has beckoned us to make more room for red in our wardrobes. Previously, she wowed us with an Escada pantsuit, Masaba's embellished anarkali, Raghavendra Rathore attire, Ulyana Sergeenko ensemble, and of course Georges Hobeika gown, all of which were dipped in red hue. Let's take a look at this red attire of hers.

So, Sonam Kapoor wore a beautiful hand-painted lehenga set by Vedika M. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved crop blouse and a floor-length skirt, which was accentuated by hand-painted white floral prints. She draped a ruffled-border matching dupatta that absolutely upped her look. She enhanced her look with a matching fabric clutch bag with gathered detailing. The golden-toned drop earrings by Clove spruced up her look of the day. Sonam left her side-parted sleek tresses open. Filled brows, nude eyeshadow, curled lashes, pink blush, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Dulquer Salmaan, was also on the sets of Dance India Dance with Sonam Kapoor and looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's floral attire in the comment section. We wonder what stylish outfit she will wear next. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.