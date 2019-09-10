Just In
Saaho Actress, Shraddha Kapoor Notches Up Her Quirky Look With Vibrant Earrings
Saaho actress, Shraddha Kapoor added another feather in her cap as the new brand ambassador of a global beauty brand, The Body Shop. Shraddha Kapoor was not only announced as the brand ambassador but the brand also launched its first-ever TVC. The starlet was seen glowing in a pretty green and white striped two-piece outfit. Let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, for the premiere, Chhichhore actress, Shraddha Kapoor donned separates from Moon River. Her cute attire consisted of a crop top and pants, and her ensemble seemed perfect for light-hearted parties with friends. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the spaghetti-strapped deep-neckline crop top was accentuated by a sharp slit and a front knot. Shraddha paired it with matching high-waist pants. The stylish diva completed her look with a structured white jacket and transparent nude-toned heels.
Well, apart from her ensemble, her accessory of the day was striking too and added to the playful touch. She spruced up her look with a pair of contrasting fuschia pink floral tassel earrings. Her vibrant tassel earrings came from the label, Bansri. Shraddha Kapoor pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail. The minimal base makeup marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes, neon pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones and jawline rounded out her look for the day. The Stree actress looked as fresh as a daisy in her gorgeous green attire.
With this outfit, Shraddha Kapoor just gave us fashion idea. It is an ideal outfit, if you are looking for something comfy with a quirky touch. So, did you like Shraddha Kapoor's green outfit? Share your thoughts in the comment section.