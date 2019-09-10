ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saaho Actress, Shraddha Kapoor Notches Up Her Quirky Look With Vibrant Earrings

    By
    |

    Saaho actress, Shraddha Kapoor added another feather in her cap as the new brand ambassador of a global beauty brand, The Body Shop. Shraddha Kapoor was not only announced as the brand ambassador but the brand also launched its first-ever TVC. The starlet was seen glowing in a pretty green and white striped two-piece outfit. Let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, for the premiere, Chhichhore actress, Shraddha Kapoor donned separates from Moon River. Her cute attire consisted of a crop top and pants, and her ensemble seemed perfect for light-hearted parties with friends. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the spaghetti-strapped deep-neckline crop top was accentuated by a sharp slit and a front knot. Shraddha paired it with matching high-waist pants. The stylish diva completed her look with a structured white jacket and transparent nude-toned heels.

    Well, apart from her ensemble, her accessory of the day was striking too and added to the playful touch. She spruced up her look with a pair of contrasting fuschia pink floral tassel earrings. Her vibrant tassel earrings came from the label, Bansri. Shraddha Kapoor pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail. The minimal base makeup marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes, neon pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones and jawline rounded out her look for the day. The Stree actress looked as fresh as a daisy in her gorgeous green attire.

    With this outfit, Shraddha Kapoor just gave us fashion idea. It is an ideal outfit, if you are looking for something comfy with a quirky touch. So, did you like Shraddha Kapoor's green outfit? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

    More SHRADDHA KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue