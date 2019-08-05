Shraddha Kapoor Wins Us With This Vintage Look In Chhichhore

ENGLISH

    One of the most anticipated films of 2019, Chhichhore released today and opened to positive reviews. Earlier the trailer of the movie was lauded by the industry veteran, Amitabh Bachchan and seasoned actor, Aamir Khan, so we were expecting that the movie wouldn't disappoint. The movie has an interesting premise and follows the life of seven friends from 1992 to the present day. The movie stars, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and the movie gave us a never-before-seen avatar of Shraddha Kapoor. Let's decode her look.

    So Shraddha Kapoor played the role of Maya in the movie and her outfits for the movie were absolutely vintage. She wore pretty conservative ensembles in the movie and something that could easily make us look a class apart in today's time. One of her outfits from Chhichhore clearly wowed us and we shall talk about it. So, Shraddha was seen in a mustard top and blue skirt, which beckoned us to follow the past fashion sensibilities. Apart from being a vintage attire, Shraddha Kapoor's this ensemble also gave us major colour-blocking goals.

    The actress teamed her mustard yellow top with a sea green midi skirt that was pleated and contrasted her yellow top. With her textbooks in her hand, she walked confidently and her look was minimal. The diva teamed her attire with a delicate pendant chain, a classy watch, and bangles. She also carried a small purse. The makeup was light and dewy with a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. However, it was her curly side-swept bob hairdo that gave definitions to her look. Shraddha clearly won us over with her vintage avatar and gave us a refreshing look. We are pretty inspired, are you too? Let us know that in the comment section.

