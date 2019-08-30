Shraddha Kapoor Has Sassy Outfit Goals For Girls Who Want Something Bold In Their Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress, Shraddha Kapoor's debut South Indian film, Saaho might have got mixed reviews but her promotional looks for the movie were simply too good. From elegant dresses to pantsuits, the actress flaunted diverse outfits and gave us many fashion goals. While she wore a number of stunning outfits, her latest two ensembles absolutely caught our attention. So, let's decode those two sassy outfits.

Black & White Co-ord Set With Denims

For yesterday's promotional rounds, Shraddha Kapoor wore a simple white top by Judy Zhang. Her attire featured a sequinned black camisole top, which was contrasted by metallic silver hue. She paired her camisole top with sparkling black velvet jacket and flared washed denims. She also wore a black cloth belt, which added a stylish touch to her ensemble. She teamed her attire with black sandals. Her large silver hoop earrings by Misho accentuated her look. Shraddha Kapoor notched up the casual avatar with a messy bun. The actress upped her look with a winged eyeliner and a pink lip shade.

All-Blue Co-ord Set

For the recent Dubai promotions, Shraddha wore an all blue co-ord set by Ayesha Depala. The co-ord set consisted of a strapless draped sleeve crop top, which was tied at front and a matching high-rise trouser which featured a knotted belt. The actress completed her attire with matching pointed stiletto heels by Steve Madden. She left her mid-parted voluminous wavy tresses loose. The actress opted for a minimal base make-up but her bright red lip shade definitely upped her look. The golden hoops rounded out her look for the day.

So, what are your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor's outfits? Which co-ord set did you like more? Make your choice and share with us in the comment section.